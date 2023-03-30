Queen Camilla’s bold fashion move as she pairs daring dress with ‘lucky’ symbol in Germany

Queen Camilla’s bold fashion move likely caught fans’ attention as she stepped out in Germany wearing a daring dress and a “lucky” symbol.

The Queen Consort stepped out in a leopard-print dress during her and King Charles’ tour of Germany.

She also opted for a special four-leaf clover brooch that she previously wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

From the item Queen Camilla won’t wear in public from now on since becoming Queen Consort last year to Queen Camilla’s signature style feature being a tunic neckline, she’s used to balancing her own fashion preferences with royal traditions for formal events. On March 29 she and King Charles arrived in Germany for a three-day tour and already her outfits have wowed. Queen Camilla looked chic in a bold head-to-toe blue outfit that morning before swapping into a magnificent floor-length gown and a diamond encrusted tiara for a State Banquet that evening.

Now Queen Camilla’s bold fashion move and “lucky” symbol has showcased once again her flair for formal looks which make a statement.

(Image credit: Photo by Adreas Gora - Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla opted for a leopard-print shirt dress under a complimentary tailored brown coat as His Majesty addressed the German Bundestag (the German Federal Parliament). The royal couple also visited a food market on Wittenbergplatz wearing the same outfits, giving fans another glimpse of this neutral yet daring outfit.

Queen Camilla’s long-sleeved, midi-length dress was clearer as she was seated at the Bundestag. Her brown coat featured an asymmetric-style collar and a wrap detail at the waist. She accessorized with black gloves, an elegant brown handbag and brown mid-heel court shoes. In terms of clothing, though, it’s very unusual and the clever way Queen Camilla incorporated it into her overall look made it subtle under her more classic coat.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This could be seen as a bold move from Queen Camilla as leopard print is rarely seen being worn by members of the Royal Family, let alone senior royals, for official engagements. We have seen leopard print clutch bags being carried by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at the Together at Christmas carol concert in 2021 and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon in 2012 and a tote bag carried by Princess Eugenie after a family cruise in 2010.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Adreas Gora - Pool/Getty Images//Image 2: Samir Hussein via Getty)

She also wore a “lucky” symbol in the form of a four-leaf clover brooch that looks to be from one of her favorite jewelry brands, Van Cleef & Arpels. Part of the Cosmos Collection which was inspired by an original Van Cleef & Arpels flower from the 1950s, according to the brand this collection combines the “ethereal quality of a four-leaf clover” with the “grace of a flower”. It reportedly unites “luck and nature” and “expresses a happy femininity, blessed with good luck”.

And Germany isn’t the first time we’ve seen Queen Camilla wear her special brooch. She also looks to have worn it on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding day in 2011 pinned to her pale blue jacket.

On both occasions the brooch added a touch of understated glamor to her outfits. It’s possible we could see it again before the royal couple return to the UK from Germany after their tour as King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit Hamburg and Brandenburg.