Paul O'Grady's surprising words of warning to Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry

It has been reported that Paul O'Grady warned Meghan Markle before marrying into the Royal Family and gave her some good advice to help her fit in.

British national treasure, Paul O'Grady, had a close relationship with some members of the Royal Family.

In an unearthed interview, the comedian and broadcaster spoke about giving Meghan Markle some good advice about fitting into the Royal Family.

On Wednesday, March 29, it was sadly announced that Paul O'Grady had died at the age of 67. This was a devastating loss and a complete shock to many as the comedian was so young at the time of his passing. In an unearthed interview, it has been revealed that Paul O'Grady once gave the Duchess of Sussex some advice before she married Prince Harry back in 2018.

The Mirror (opens in new tab) reported that Paul spoke to the TV Times about a conversation he shared with Meghan Markle.

Paul told the outlet that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II was "easy to get on with" and "likes a good laugh." He then told Meghan that the best advice when talking to the Queen is to "be totally honest with her" as she is a "straight-talking" person.

In another interesting move, Paul advised Meghan about coming across as too American. The comedian told the actress that she might be at risk of causing 'a divide' if she used too many "non-UK words." He also added that she should "try to avoid too many Americanisms".

Explaining what he meant by this, Paul said, "Always remember to say 'lavatory', not 'bathroom', otherwise you will really rile her!"

Whether Meghan remembered to stick to this advice we don't know, but it was well-established that the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex had a close relationship. Perhaps Meghan didn't 'rile' the Queen with any 'Americanisms'!

Members of the Royal Family have spoken about their sadness following the news of Paul's death. Camilla's shared a moving statement after his death on the Royal Family Instagram page. The caption of the post read, "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."

The pair worked closely together with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home as they both shared a passion for caring for animals and using their wealth and platform to help provide a home for abused and unloved pets.

While his passing has been felt by the Royal Family, across the UK, people are mourning the loss of the comedian who broke down so many barriers for the LGBTQ+ community throughout his long career.