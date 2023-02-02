Queen Camilla’s signature style features elegant neckline but she’s rejected Queen Elizabeth’s closet go-to

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla’s signature style features an elegant neckline but she’s also rejected Queen Elizabeth’s closet go-to.

The Queen Consort has been consistently seen wearing tunic-style dresses in recent years and especially since King Charles became monarch.

Though she doesn’t seem to favor wearing hats quite as much as the late Queen Elizabeth did.

This royal news comes as Queen Camilla paired a unique embroidered tunic dress with a modern necklace style favored by Meghan Markle.

Whilst Kate Middleton’s dresses have become globally iconic, Queen Camilla’s signature style has been seen more than ever in recent years and her outfits are equally elegant. Though her dresses and tops often vary in terms of sleeve length and materials, from lighter weight fabrics to velvet, she favors a tunic-style neckline.

It’s something we saw a lot of during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This includes Queen Camilla’s pale blue striped dress that she wore at Trooping the Color when she watched the flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony and traveled in the carriages.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The senior royal has consistently favored timeless and chic designs for decades and since King Charles ascended to the throne, dresses with this neckline are regularly her go-to. For every engagement she undertook between January 27 and February 1, the Queen was pictured wearing dresses with this same chic neckline.

Queen Camilla’s signature style was also a popular choice earlier on in 2023 too. Although it might not be immediately obvious worn under her statement camel coat for a visit to Greater Manchester on January 20 with His Majesty, it looks like she was wearing a dress with a similar tunic neckline here too.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images// Image 3: Photo by Frank Augstein WPA-Pool/Getty Images)

Admittedly, this isn’t the only classic design the Queen Consort ever wears at important engagements and royal occasions. However, it certainly seems to be one of her favorites and dresses and tops with this v-neckline have become more prominent as a wardrobe staple for her.

Queen Camilla was most recently seen wearing a glamorous black velvet tunic dress on February 1 as she hosted a reception held to celebrate British East and South-East Asian communities. Earlier that same day she wore a forest green tunic dress at a reception for the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen has definitely developed her own signature style, but she has also rejected the late Queen Elizabeth’s closet go-to. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was rarely seen without one of her vibrant-colored hats except in more low-key moments at one of her royal residences.

For public events and engagements she always wore a hat, usually one that perfectly coordinated with her outfit. In contrast, Queen Camilla is pictured wearing hats but not for daily engagements and just at big occasions like Christmas, church services and Royal Ascot.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It seems for her, hats are not so much of an important part of her closet but are pulled out only for very formal events, perhaps in order to create a more modern edge to her outfits since hats aren't worn regularly so much anymore. Despite moving away from Queen Elizabeth’s favorite accessory, however, Queen Camilla’s signature style could be seen to emulate the same classic and elegant effect as that achieved by her late mother-in-law’s eye-catching wardrobe.