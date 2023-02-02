Queen Camilla pairs unique embroidered tunic dress with modern necklace style favored by Meghan Markle

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla nailed royal sophistication at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, teaming a black tunic with a statement gold necklace that looked very similar to one recently worn by Meghan Markle.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort hosted a lavish reception for British East and South-East Asian communities at the royal headquarters in London on Wednesday, just two weeks after the celebration of the Lunar New Year.

The 75-year-old was joined by King Charles III to host an extravagant reception for British East and South-East Asian communities at the Royal Family's headquarters in London yesterday, much to the excitement of the couple's adoring fanbase.

The special event was attended by over 300 people from various fields, including the military, the arts, media, fashion, healthcare, and business.

Never one to disappoint with her style, Queen Camilla wore an Anna Valentine black tunic dress embroidered with green stitching for the multicultural celebration. She paired the loose garment with comfortable black trousers (also known as palazzo pants) and black shoes for a sophisticated yet comfortable look.

(Image credit: Getty)

For that extra wow factor, Camilla accessorized her couture tunic with her treasured Magic Alhambra bracelet by Van Cleef and Arpels and a powerful gold necklace. The statement piece looks very similar to Meghan Markle's brass choker from Jamma Choker, which she wore for her cover of Variety last year.

Royal fans were quick to praise Camilla's gorgeous necklace, with one person even suggesting it was a suitable choice for the King's coronation on May 6.

"That necklace is exquisite and I hope Queen Camilla wears it to the Coronation too," they said on Twitter.

The show-stopping ensemble comes just one day after Queen Camilla took leaf out of Kate Middleton's book, rocking a ravishing red dress to meet soldiers in Hampshire on Tuesday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Buckingham Palace reception was held just two weeks after Lunar New Year, which is celebrated by numerous cultures across East and South East Asia. Some of the high-profile guests at the event included Alexa Chung, John Rocha, and the Crowned Prince of Selangor, Malaysia.

Prince Edward, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra also attended the gala. The celebrations were held in Buckingham Palace's 'entertaining' spaces, with guests milling between the iconic residence's White Drawing Room, Blue Drawing Room, and Picture Gallery.