Queen Camilla takes leaf out of Kate Middleton's book as she rocks ravishing red dress and Chanel handbag

Queen Camilla stepped out in a bold red dress after Kate Middleton stunned in a crimson trouser suit!

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
published

Queen Camilla looked bold in cherry red as she arrived in Hampshire to members of the 1st Battalion at the Lille Barracks in Aldershot on Tuesday. 

Queen Camilla re-wore one of her favorite red dresses by British designer, Fiona Clare, as she arrived at the Lille Barracks in Aldershot, looking elegant in the long-sleeve, collared frock. 

The stylish senior royal teamed the pleated, woollen coat dress with her go-to quilted black Chanel handbag and a pair of zip-up heeled boots. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for accessories, Queen Camilla opted for luxury with a Van Cleef & Arpels 18k yellow gold and agate Vintage Alhambra bracelet, priced at £4,250, and an Apollo blue topaz pendant in yellow gold by Kiki McDonough, priced at £1,400. 

During the royal day out, the Queen Consort presented some of the soldiers with medals as she chatted with them and posed for photographs. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fiona Clare number is often worn by Camilla around Christmas time and she chose the piece back in December, oozing Christmas spirit as she met Santa and his reindeer at a special charity event for unwell children at Clarence House

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilla appeared to have been inspired by the fashion choices of Kate Middleton, who blew royal fans away when she stepped out in an eye-catching fire engine red trouser suit for a very special royal night out with Prince William. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in London to celebrate the launch of Kate's new project, Shaping Us, which focusses on her passion for the early years and aims to highlight the importance of the first five years of a child's life.   

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked incredible in the vivid ensemble, designed by Alexander McQueen, as she rocked the suit's flared trousers and tailored blazer with matching red heels, a cherry red clutch bag and a pair of £75 earrings from Chalk. 

The made-to-order earrings feature a unique geometric design, combining gold, walnut and acrylic to create the dangling statement pieces worn by Princess Catherine on her big night. 

