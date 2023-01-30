Queen Camilla exudes elegance in regal blue tunic dress with go-to accessories and newly preferred neckline at poignant meeting

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla exuded elegance in a regal blue tunic dress and her go-to accessories and newly preferred neckline at a poignant meeting to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The Queen Consort was beautiful in blue as she and King Charles lit candles and met with survivors of genocide on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Queen Camilla’s ensemble was quietly regal and featured her favorite accessories and a neckline she’s come to favor in recent years.

The King and Queen Consort attended a deeply significant engagement on January 27 as they marked Holocaust Memorial Day (opens in new tab) 2023. The royal couple marked this annual day of remembrance at Buckingham Palace and were joined by Holocaust survivor, Dr Martin Stern, and Amouna Adam, who is a survivor of the genocide in Darfur. They shared testimonies before lighting a candle together. Another candle was also lit as part of a wider national moment of remembrance for the millions of people killed in genocide and in solidarity with people who face prejudice today.

For this deeply significant meeting, King Charles and Queen Camilla coordinated in deep blue outfits. The Royal Family wears blue often and the Queen’s look was one that brought together all her favorite elements in an under-stated way that didn’t detract from the poignancy of the day.

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla exuded elegance with a tunic dress featuring a fitted bodice, flared skirt and intricate ruffle detail down the bodice and at the cuffs. This added a touch of subtle decoration that worked perfectly with her go-to accessories.

Although she’s been known to borrow some of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras and necklaces, for engagements she often wears Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry like Queen Camilla’s lucky brooch. On Holocaust Memorial Day the senior royal wore the iconic Alhambra bracelet in yellow gold with blue agate motifs alongside other gold bracelets.

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The blue was a stunning addition that brought out the tone of the ruffles on the Queen’s dress. She also wore a simple black leather and gold watch and pearl earrings - all adding effortless glamor to the look. This also wasn’t the first time that Queen Camilla has opted for this tunic-style neckline recently.

It seems to have become a wardrobe staple, as she was pictured wearing a very similar design for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as well as for engagements at the National Gallery in 2020 and when children were invited to help decorate the Clarence House Christmas Tree in 2022. It is the perfect rounded neckline to add a softness to otherwise quite formal dresses.

Queen Camilla’s blue ensemble might not be as iconic as some of Kate Middleton’s dresses but it’s truly elegant. Her and King Charles’ important meeting came as His Majesty released an important message on Holocaust Memorial Day.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 3: Photo by Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He reflected upon the theme for this year - Ordinary People - and how it “reminds us how it was ordinary people who were the perpetrators, bystanders, rescuers, and witnesses to the Holocaust, and its victims”.

“The invaluable work of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust ensures the testimony and experiences of survivors are shared with millions of people,” King Charles went on to declare. “In learning from the horrors of the Holocaust and the genocides which followed, we can all recommit to the vital principles of freedom of conscience, generosity of spirit, and care for others that are the surest defenses of hope.”