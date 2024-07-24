32 dining room ideas for a stylish, welcoming space

For many of us, our dining rooms are one of the most important rooms in our homes. A space for relaxing, eating and entertaining, it's important to create an environment that's both functional and welcoming.

But to achieve this, you don't need to completely redesign your space or invest in expensive pieces; it's all about the smaller details such as soft furnishings and wall art. Something as simple as a strong colour scheme or style throughout the space will bring the room together and make it feel thought out and elevated.

Whether it is an entirely separate room or a corner of a bigger, open-plan space, you don't need to spend a fortune to make it look (and feel) fresh and inviting. So if you are looking for a range of little and more substantial ways to liven up your dining room, we have brought together 32 of our favourite ideas.

32 dining room interior ideas

Buy statement plants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is well-known that plants and greenery boost the feeling of well-being in your space, so why not make that the focal point of your dining room? While the plants you pick for your room of course need to be suitable to factors like draughts and warmth, it is up to you what green pieces you bring in! You can even go one step further and tailor the plants to the style of the room; for example, having plants like Monstera leaf plants and palms in a tropical, exotic-themed space or Bonsai trees in more serene, Japan-inspired rooms.

Doing your research and establishing good watering and pruning routines will keep your friends happy and thriving in your dining space.

Shop our home team's favourite indoor plants:

Embrace hand-me-down furniture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why not honour pieces of hand-me-down furniture and the stories they hold by upcycling them and making them a fixture in your dining space? Whether it's an eclectic mix of chairs and crockery that have been accumulated through a friend's clear-out or a dresser that has been in the family for generations, these pieces of furniture can tell their story in your dining space through their chips, markings and previous fixes. You can, of course, make these pre-owned pieces your own by upcycling them yourself, but there is something to be said for leaving them as they are and creating a unique mix of dining room pieces.

Create your own unique table arrangement

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add impact to your dining room table with a DIY table arrangement using, well…whatever you want! You could perhaps use faux flowers and greenery to keep it a year-round piece that can be swapped out for seasonal bits or take it a step further and try your hand at flower arranging. You could even repurpose old vases or bowls to use as holders for whatever you create. The options are endless!

Choose a round dining table

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep everyone engaged and free to chat during your evening soirees with a round dining table in your space. Their round design is perfect for socialising and they can seat a lot of people without feeling packed in.

Opt for the glamour of Hollywood Regency

(Image credit: Alamy)

A Hollywood Regency dining space is a great style option that is whimsical and unapologetically fun. Emerging in California in the Golden Age of cinema, Hollywood Regency focuses on glitz, glamour and vibrant colours to create an alluring and playful environment. Seek out mirrored and metallic finishes and Rococo-style furniture that emphasises curved edges and intricate patterns.

If you find yourself drawn to the fun of Hollywood Regency but not wanting to commit all the way, bring in small touches such as curved coffee tables and bright soft furnishings instead.

Minimalist zen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Embracing a clutter-free space with a minimalist Zen dining room could be the change you’ve been after. Simple dark wood furniture with clean lines and neutral colours on the walls and soft furnishings will bring calm and serenity to your space in an instant. Promote tranquillity by incorporating typical Japanese greenery such as Bonsai trees or Kentia palms into the room and bring these elements together with pops of green and brown that are reminiscent of their stalks and leaves. You can even go as far as to incorporate low-profile furniture to truly evoke the Japandi interior trend.

Add impact with a chandelier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One simple and impactful way to (literally) brighten up your dining room is by incorporating a chandelier into the space. Chandeliers can be anything from traditional to modern, crystal to recycled glass, grand to pared back and simple. The style of the chandelier, in this case, is totally up to you and your individual style preferences and budget. The more traditional style of chandelier can add impact to more traditional European styles of interiors such as in English or French countryside, whereas modern chandeliers of different colours and structures can fit into bold interiors inspired by Scandinavia or the industrial lofts of New York City.

Make it two-toned

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep things simple and cohesive by highlighting two main stand-out colours in your dining room. Popular options include cream and gold and black and brown. These two colours will be instrumental in giving your dining room that elevated feel that any interior designer would approve of, so make sure it is a combination you like and that actually works within the space. Once you’ve decided what to go for, these colours can be dotted throughout your space, from door handles and crockery to the colour of the walls and floors.

Bring the coast to your home

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Be inspired by the beach and bring the coast to your dining table with this nautical and natural style. Featuring calming shades of blue, white and sandy tones, the coastal style has become synonymous with coastal areas of the US like New England and California. Spaces are made to feel even brighter and more open using pale colours and natural materials like rattan, driftwood and linen that are reminiscent of wind blowing through curtains on a summer’s day. To add some coastal charm to your dining room, why not try adding wood panelling, rattan place mats and pops of blue to your space to keep it airy and fresh.

Installing a roller ladder to maximise space

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wondering how you can maximise space while maintaining style and functionality? A roller ladder might be your new best friend. These handy dining room add-ons allow you to access higher-up storage spaces where your bits and bobs are hidden and out of the way, ready for use when the time is right. Roller ladders are also a great accent to a dining room to add a twist to the traditional dining space and can be finished in a variety of colours and materials to add texture to your space.

Boost your mood with floral wallpaper

(Image credit: Alamy)

One easy and inexpensive way to update your dining room is to embrace natural patterns and use floral wallpaper to inject some fun and colour into your space. Whether this is a feature wall or an all-out showstopper across every wall, floral wallpaper can be as unique as you and your space and add that final touch of drama or a delicate finishing touch to your space. For those wanting a bold colour choice, opting for colourful flowers on bright backgrounds will give the room a cosiness and fun personality you’ll love, while a softer colour palette on neutral backgrounds will give you the feeling of walking through a calm English country garden.

Use mirrors to reflect light

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of us do not have lots of space in a dining room to add all the mod-cons we want, so sometimes it's best to just keep it simple. The best way to keep it simple and add the illusion of space and light is with mirrors which, when cleverly placed, can reflect light from the windows and bounce back into the room to open it right up. It could be a simple big statement mirror hung behind the table, or an eccentric collection of smaller mirrors to act as both a way to create ‘space’ and a fun wall art piece that is truly creative.

Scandinavian touches

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Scandis have got it covered when it comes to interiors. Think clean lines, simple wall colours, light wood furniture and minimalist décor to create a space that is just as cosy as it is airy and fresh. You can draw elements from all areas of Scandinavian design, such as embracing the pops of colour seen in Nyhavn Harbour in Copenhagen and use bright pillows or crockery, to the cabins in the Fjords and use wood panelling and farmhouse style dining tables and chairs to add texture. A bright and decluttered area will give you serenity in this cool space.

Embrace Art Deco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the glamour and elegance of the roaring 20s is calling your name, an Art Deco-themed dining space could be what you’ve been after. Typically bold geometric patterns on soft furnishings like pillows and rugs and deep blues and greens on your walls and seating will give a luxurious feel while inviting materials like velvet and hardware like gold create a sophisticated and glamorous space to entertain in that doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Browse local supermarket homeware sections and online marketplaces like Etsy to find affordable (or even handmade) Art Deco-inspired pieces.

3D wall installations

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to think outside the box in terms of unique dining room designs, why not try a 3D wall installation to uplift your space and really get your guests talking?

This can be done in several ways, from intricate metalwork flowers to using ceramics and porcelain to add texture to the space. Where the 3D piece is placed is central to the flow of the room, so ensure it is in the right space for the room and that it's placed somewhere where it won't be overshadowed by other furniture or parts of the room (in an alcove, for example).

Tuscan warmth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bring the heat of Tuscany into your space with rich earth tones, rustic furniture, and Mediterranean-inspired décor, creating a warm and truly inviting dining space that will whisk you away to the Mediterranean. Think wooden beams, tiled flooring and ornate vases and crockery to add charm to your space and give it the feel of a charming Trattoria in a quiet Tuscan village. Italian furniture is often of deeper tones such as walnut or mahogany, so bringing warm oranges and reds to the walls and soft furnishing accents will bring it all together and keep it cohesive and inviting.

Use grasscloth wallcoverings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add texture throughout your dining room by using grasscloth wallcoverings. This different approach to wall design will enable you to bring colour and texture together in whatever way you wish to create a unique, personalised dining room. Grasscloth’s natural patterns and handmade nature mean it's an investment and not a quick fix - but it can be completely worth it if you have done your research and are confident it's right for your space. To complement this wallcovering, bring in complementary materials such as hemp, jute or bamboo to tie it all together.

Japandi serenity

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bring interior designs together with Japandi (Japanese and Scandinavian) style accents in your dining space, making it a fresh and comfortable place to eat and entertain. Incorporate elements of Japanese interior design like shoji screens and low wooden tables with Scandi design pieces such as wood panelling and inviting warm colour schemes to create a simple and decluttered space. Other ways to bring this popular interior design style in is through natural wood dining tables, accents of bamboo and ceramic dishware that highlights artisanal beauty.

Keep space for a home bar!

(Image credit: Alamy)

Make sure your guests are always entertained by incorporating a home bar in your dining room. An alcove or cart dedicated to storing your favourite tipples and cocktail paraphernalia is the perfect way to add glam and charm to your dining room with products you would otherwise have hidden away in a cupboard! There are so many sources of inspiration you could draw from your bar area, from a suave 1920s prohibition speakeasy vibe to a traditional English pub complete with vintage signs. Bar areas call for adorning the space with unique pieces collected in charity shops and at auctions, so let your imagination run wild with the bits and bobs you accumulate.

Embrace different pastels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are a lover of colour but aren't sure how to incorporate it into your dining space, a pastel-toned dining room could be the injection of fun you’re looking for. Pastel dining spaces usually bring together style elements of maximalism, Art Deco and bohemian chic, meaning they can be as kooky or chilled out as you like!

Pastel soft furnishings are the easiest way to incorporate this trend into your dining space, such as cushion covers, lampshades and pieces of wall art in different colour frames. But of course, don't be afraid of a pastel-coloured wall or table if you're ready to take the plunge. Any pastels will work here as long as there is one main colour throughout, such as a pastel green or warm pink tone.

Bring the outside in with green accents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Invoke the natural feel of the outside world by making green the focus of your dining space. The first way to give this colour centre stage in your space is to feature it on the walls, either as a solid paint colour feature wall or in a patterned wallpaper that makes the space cosier and elevated. The next way is to bring in more natural materials like bamboo and rattan into your furniture as they have natural markings and colourings to compliment but not overshadow other elements in the room.

The easiest (and most cost-effective!) way to incorporate the outside in your dining room is with soft furnishings and plants, adding botanical accents on pillows and shades of green from leaves to your space instantly.

Basket gallery wall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add a pop of texture and warmth to your dining room with a basket gallery wall comprising a collection of different sizes, patterns and materials of wooden baskets. These can adorn the wall in any manner of patterns and draw the eye to the wall and create space within the room rather than having lots of furnishings on tables and sideboards. They add a clear touch of rustic farmhouse charm to a dining room and can easily be a theme that’s followed throughout the room, from wicker chairs to bread baskets and napkin rings. Once in place, these baskets can be swapped out time and time again to create new shapes and patterns.

Moroccan Magic

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you want to make your dining room inviting, warm and super cosy, why not take inspiration from North Africa and use elements of Moroccan interior design? Think rich colours of reds, oranges and browns and intricate patterns and traditional designs that you can incorporate through glass lanterns, blankets and crockery that will transport you to the warm weather of Morocco instantly.

Use intricate traditional tiles and inviting Boujad rugs and traditional Majlis-style seating arrangements involving cushions and low seats, to invite family members and guests alike into a room made for comfort.

Bistro chairs to add Parisian chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Switch up your dining room furniture with a nod to the streets of Paris by using bistro chairs in your dining space. These comfy rattan chairs sometimes feature a chequered pattern and can therefore give immediate impact by bringing a simple yet striking pattern to the heart of the room. Their curved arms and minimalist design ensure the space does not become too structured or harsh, and they can be paired well with plenty of other French-style design ideas such as bistro-style tilework on your crockery. Colour palettes are not restricted to this style either, so get creative and find a primary colour for walls and furniture that suits you!

Invite cosiness with a library wall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of us will lament that we have enough books lying around to fill a library and this interior design idea could just fix that problem. A library wall is the perfect way to give all of your books somewhere to live (and be easily accessed!) while giving your dining room the warm, bibliophile update you’ve been looking for. This doesn’t need to be the grand floor-to-ceiling bookcases seen in manor houses but can be as little as several floating shelves or a few bookcases put together to give the illusion of a bigger case.

Industrial chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re after that cool, New York City-style loft space that oozes style and modernity, think of bringing industrial elements into your dining space. Exposed brick walls, metal light fixtures, rustic wooden furniture and concrete accents can come together to create an edgy look that is elevated and still inviting. If you don’t have exposed brick walls, other elements of industrial chic can be the focal point instead, such as bright, open windows that make traditional window grids the star of the show. Use vintage accessories for added character.

Add vintage charm with antique furniture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Make the ornate details of antique furniture shine in your dining space with pieces of furniture including dining room tables, chairs and coffee tables. Hunting at antique fairs and auctions is the best way to gather inspiration and find unique pieces of older furniture that are already made from good quality materials and have stood the test of time. Want to add some modern charm to these pieces? Try re-staining the wood of your sideboard or reupholstering seat pads to add your touch to these historic pieces. You can truly make these pieces your own or leave them be and mix and match eras for a truly unique dining room.

Add a touch of the French countryside

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wishing your dining room could feel more like an inviting countryside manor in rural France? Why not opt to add a touch of farmhouse chic with vintage embroidery and tapestries, distressed furniture and traditional floral patterns? Incorporate wrought iron details such as candlesticks and candelabras to mimic the rustic countryside charm of a garage or farm gate and add touches of softness with vintage-inspired accessories such as floral plates and crockery and tapestry-style pillows and art pieces. All these elements together will create a charming and appealing space for entertaining that will make anyone think they are relaxing in Bordeaux…

Scenic wallpaper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Be instantly whisked away to a faraway place with a scenic wallpaper wall in your dining room. Whether it's a timeless view of the English countryside or the scene of a jungle in South America, a scenic wallpaper is an amazing way to add instant impact, texture and a real theme to your room without too much effort. The best way to allow this wallpaper the space to shine and create maximum impact is as a feature wall with a complementary wall colour on the remaining sides that brings out a colour from within the scene.

Use white walls to let soft furnishings shine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A truly simple way to update and elevate your dining room is to keep things super simple and opt for a white wall that acts as the perfect background for any type, style and colour of soft furnishing.

Whether you’ve opted for eclectic vintage pieces or pops of Scandi colour, a white wall is a great way to let your soft furnishings thrive and take centre stage. The great thing about having white walls is that they become an immediate canvas that can be easily redone at the drop of a hat by swapping out frames or adding plants to the space to give it a new lease of life.

Asymmetrical statement lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To invite fun and to draw the eye up in your dining space, why not try an asymmetrical lighting fixture? With different heights, shapes and sizes, the world is your oyster when it comes to finding a fixture that’s right for you and your space. Installing it directly over your dining room table will ensure the heart of the space is well-lit but can also create a diffused light that is warm around the rest of the room, depending on its size. This fun interior design idea will keep your space exciting and inviting.

Make wall art a focal point

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mismatched frames of different sizes and shapes is a perfect way to refresh your dining room for next to nothing. If you want to make it a bit more cohesive, a theme is a fun way to do this; for example, past holidays or favourite pieces of art. Try different colours of frames too for a unique look.