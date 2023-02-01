Prince George's bittersweet dream job that he will never be able to pursue

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George's dream job was once revealed by Prince William at a royal engagement, but sadly George's place in the royal line of succession prevents this dream from ever becoming a reality.

Like many other young children, Prince George has ideas about what he would like to be in the future.

Prince William revealed that his son has a passion that he too shared when he was younger.

In other royal news, a sweet photo of a young Princess Anne bears an uncanny resemblance to younger royal but it's her hairstyle that really wows.

It has been revealed that as a young boy, Prince George expressed an interest in a certain career path, and his father said he was 'obsessed' with this line of work that intrigues many children.

In 2018, a reception in honor of Scotland Yard was held at Kensington Palace and Prince William chatted with Police Commissioner Jayne Richardson. The Police Commissioner told the Prince that the service were in need of more officers in the areas and joked that his children (who were aged 5 and 3 at the time) could be perfect recruits.

Jayne said, "We are recruiting, actually, so if George and Charlotte are keen?" The Prince reportedly laughed and responded by saying that in fact this would be a dream for his son. "[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything," said William.

It was also reported that in 2017 Prince George's Christmas list only contained one request: a police car. The Prince of Wales delivered his son’s Christmas Wish List to Santa Claus while on an official visit to Finland and fans could make out from the handwritten list that the future King just wanted a cop car.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In an adorable coincidence, when Prince William was a child, he told his mother that he too wanted to be a police officer when he was older.

Andrew Morton revealed a very sweet conversation that took place between William and his mother, Princess Diana. In Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words, the author recalled, "William and Harry were aware of their destiny. On one occasion the boys were discussing their futures with Diana. When I grow up I want to be a policeman and look after you Mummy,' said William."

The author then added that Prince Harry was quick to remind his brother that this dream could only be a fantasy as his future has been planned since birth. "Quick as a flash Harry replied, with a note of triumph in his voice, 'Oh no you can't, you've got to be king'," wrote the author.



Prince William in 1987 (Image credit: Anwar Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images)

While the young Prince may have ambitions to become a police officer, it is impossible for him to ever pursue a career in the force. Prince George is the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales. This means that he is the second in line to the throne, and will be King after his grandfather and father have passed. His future is entirely mapped out and unfortunately the police service is unlikely to ever be on the cards for this young royal.