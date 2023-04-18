Carole Middleton's unique green snakeskin dress is giving us life

Carole Middleton's green snakeskin dress has been stuck in our minds since she stepped out in the unique look years ago, here's how you can recreate her effortlessly stylish outfit.

Carole Middleton always manages to perfectly combine casual looks with glamor.

Her 2015 Wimbledon look, featuring a bold snakeskin-print dress, is one look we definitely want to recreate this summer.

In other royal news, Carole Middleton's gray floral dress features the most elegant neckline and it's perfect for summer.

Wimbledon is one of the many sporting events loved by the Royal Family and their extended relatives. Last year, Prince George stole the show while attending a match with his parents, where Prince William also let it slip that though Djokovic was the young prince's favorite player, he would always really "support the winner."

Recent years may have brought many memorable royal Wimbledon moments with them, but the one that stands out for us in terms of unforgettable style is Carole Middleton's attendance back in 2015.

The mother of the Princess of Wales has made it known that she is a keen tennis fan and attends an array of Wimbledon tournaments every year. She always rocks up impeccably well dressed, each year being pictured in a whole host of bold yet casual dresses that remind us just who Kate got her fashion sense from.

Attending a match in July 2015, Carole stunned in one of the best dresses we've seen - a bold snakeskin print dress, accessorizing the semi-casual green ensemble with summer-ready yellow and white wedged heels and a small sage handbag.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

(opens in new tab) Wrap Midi Dress in Snake Print, $84 (£68)|& Other Stories (opens in new tab) In need of some holiday outfit ideas? With a spread collar, wrap front, and tie waist, this snake print midi dress by & Other Stories feels incredibly similar to Carole Middleton's 2015 Wimbledon look. The neutral tones make the bold print less intimidating to style but still promise an impactful and unforgettable look.

Carole's green and white A-line shirtdress is believed to be from the New York-based brand Samantha Sung (opens in new tab) but has since unfortunately been discontinued. The simple silhouette with a cinched-in waist and three-quarter length sleeves is the perfect choice for the unpredictable British weather, with Carole undoing the top few buttons to give the glamorous look a more casual air.

She kept her jewelry to a minimum, opting for a simple chain necklace and thin bracelet, balancing out the bold look. The neutral sage tone of her handbag further aided in toning down the brighter aspects of her look without completely dimming its impact.

Five years since she stepped out in the outfit, its timeless elegance still places it as a perfect look for summer, allowing the wearer to remain cool without showing too much skin. Although this dress is no longer available, there are plenty of other snakeskin dress options, ranging from bright and bold to subtle and demure, available to purchase online in anticipation of the summer heat.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images)

(opens in new tab) Snakeskin-Print Satin Dress, $285 (£229)|Ralph Lauren (opens in new tab) With a striking collar and roll-tab sleeves, this best summer dress brings a casual feel to an otherwise hyper-feminine style. With a delicate neckline and waist-defining belt, the chic silhouette allows for both dressing up and down. This style is embellished with "LRL" engraved buttons for a signature finish.

Carole accessorized the fab dress with wedged sandals whose yellow accents perfectly complemented the look. The sandals appear to be a staple for Carole, who also wore the shoes while attending Wimbledon the year before.