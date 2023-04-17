Carole Middleton's gray floral dress features the most elegant neckline and it's perfect for summer

Carole Middleton's gray floral dress was the perfect summer look back in July 2013, here's how you can copy this perfect semi-casual style.

Carole Middleton has great style and can often be found in glamorous clothes for public events.

However, it is one of her more casual looks that we are totally obsessed with and want to copy for summer.

In 2013, Carole and Michael Middleton became grandparents as their eldest daughter Catherine gave birth in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital on July 22. The excited grandparents arrived at the Paddington Hospital the day after Catherine gave birth so they could meet their grandson for the first time.

While Carole had just become a grandmother, she looked worlds away from the grandparent stereotypes as she stepped out in a beautiful gray-blue dress from the Irish designer Orla Kiely (opens in new tab). The silk tea dress was part of the Orla Kiely 2012 spring/summer collection. Unfortunately, it is no longer sold by the brand but it is likely to have cost around $190 (£160).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress was the perfect look for summer as the new grandparent was able to stay cool without showing too much skin. Carole looked demure as she covered her shoulders in a puffed sleeve look and only showed the slightest hint of cleavage.

Although this dress is no longer available, there are plenty of other blue-gray floral dresses to purchase online now for summer. Whether you are looking to spend on a designer look or fancy something a little more thrifty, there are plenty of options for any shopper.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Ralph Lauren, Floral Crepe Puff-Sleeve Shirtdress $165.00 |Ralph Lauren (opens in new tab) Puffed sleeves and the season's charming floral motif put a feminine twist on Lauren's iconic shirtdress, which is rendered in smooth crepe for an elegant drape. A self-belt cinches the waist to create a defined silhouette, while "Lauren Ralph Lauren"-engraved buttons lend a signature finish.

(opens in new tab) Finery London, Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress £49.00| Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab) Create an elegant silhouette in an instant with this tea dress by Finery London. It's cut in a regular fit with a midi hem for a timeless shape. A wrap-effect front creates a flattering v-neck, while short sleeves with a hint of puff at the shoulders accentuate the dainty look. The design is complete with a floral print and tiered skirt for added flourish.

To complete this dress look, Carole paired this dress with nude pumps. Carole wore the Russell & Bromley (opens in new tab) Chic Pump mid-heel court which typically retails at £175. Like her mother, Princess Catherine's heels range from high street to Designer and the Princess likes to have a range of expensive and inexpensive footwear in her wardrobe. The Princess is also frequently seen in nude pumps which have become a staple in her wardrobe - much like her mother's.