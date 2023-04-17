Princess Eugenie shares rare insight on motherhood and her wishes for August's future

Princess Eugenie became a mother back in February 2021 when she gave birth to her first child, a son named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. She has now opened up on how becoming a mother has changed her perspective about certain things.

Princess Eugenie is the mother to a two-year-old boy named August, she is also currently pregnant with her second child.

She has recently opened up about motherhood and how it has shaped her perspective when it comes to certain issues.

In an interview with Hello! (opens in new tab) Princess Eugenie made a rare comment about her personal life and her experience of motherhood as she spoke about her young son August. The Princess revealed that since she has become a parent she has had the desire to enact more change to make the world a better place for her child.

"Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more. Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren," she commented.

The princess then spoke about her wishes for her youngster as she said that she hoped he would be encouraged to continue her work. "August is only two but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too," she said.

The Princess rarely opens up about her private life, and only occasionally the royal will give updates or comments about her family.

In January the Princess announced that she was pregnant with her second child, but she only gave vague details about this life update in a post on social media. "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," read the caption of the post from the Princess.

In the interview, the Princess also took time to speak about her new eco-conscious project which is part of her role as the ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation. The Princess took place in the Solent Seascape Project, an initiative designed to reverse environmental damage to the ocean.

"When I heard about Seascape, it blew me away," she told Hello! "I couldn't wait to come down, and seeing it first-hand is pretty cool. It’s amazing to watch these people dedicate their time to the bio-diversity of our seas, and I want to do as much as I can to help, too." The Princess got truly stuck in and helped clean oysters before returning them to the sea.

This eco-conscious initiative is something that is close to her uncle, King Charles's heart, who has long been an advocate for environmental protection and the support of climate change initiatives. Similarly, the Prince and Princess of Wales have often used their platform to highlight the importance of environmental issues.