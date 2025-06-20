Meghan Markle reveals how she's teaching Prince Archie and Lilibet "there's a cost and a price for things"

Meghan Markle has revealed how she's teaching her and Prince Harry's two young children about their "privilege" as well as the "cost" and "price" of food using an activity that has long been loved by their grandfather King Charles III.

Speaking on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, she made some rare comments about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who sit sixth and seventh in the royal line of succession, and revealed that she's been getting them out in the garden to not only grow but also sell their veggies.

She hopes, she said, that this will teach them that there is a "value on things" so they don't take their food, home and "privilege" for granted.

"We grow a lot of veggies. We sometimes do a little farmer's market stand," Meghan said in the interview.

"There's a cost and a price for things, and I think that's key for children to understand, especially children who are very lucky to have a home that has privilege; you need to know that just like manners, and taking care of the things around you, there is a value on things," she added.

But not only is gardening helping Archie and Lilibet to see the value in their food, Meghan revealed that it's "so great" for them to learn skills like "patience" as they wait for their seedlings to grow into something edible.

She explained, "Gardening is really really so great for children because it teaches them patience and teaches them to value and appreciate their food."

And the kids seem to love it, with them taking their vegetable growing duties "very seriously," according to Meghan. In her Netflix show Love, Meghan, she revealed that they both have their own gardening tools so they can really dig into the earth and get their hands dirty.

"Our kids have real sets, they take their gardening very seriously," she shared. "I think it's nice to give kids seeds that they can plant. Things that they can watch grow easily and pick from, like sugar snap peas and basil."

Someone who will surely appreciate Meghan getting her kids out in the garden is their grandfather, King Charles III. The monarch has enjoyed a life-long love of gardening and has always championed the benefits of getting outside, both for mental health and for sustainability at large.

Another benefit of gardening for Meghan is the time is allows her to spend with her children. Elsewhere in the podcast episode, she revealed that she is worried about working while her kids are at "such a key age," so we're sure she relishes her time with them as they plant seeds and pick their produce to sell at the farmer's market.

"I don't want to miss a moment for my children," she said, adding that she tries to schedule in work around their school hours so she can be at home with them as much as possible.

She shared, "I love that I can do drop off and pick up at school and do meetings in between and go to Disneyland for two days, as we just did. And, you know, volunteer to serve hot lunch at school or be the chaperone for the kindergarten field trip."