Prince Harry should be terrified of 'the lady boss' Camilla as she 'can be as steely as f***' says inner circle

Prince Harry should be terrified of Queen Camilla says members of her inner circle as the Duke of Sussex prepares to reunite with the Royal Family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to celebrate their coronation on May 6, 2023.

It was announced recently that Prince Harry, the King's younger son will be in attendance for this historic event.

It was recently announced that Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet will not attend King Charles' coronation but Prince Harry will be traveling across the pond for the event.

While this has caused a lot of excitement for some fans, some royal experts predict that this may cause some tension for some royals. Some experts have even predicted the Prince will have an awkward run-in with his stepmother, Queen Camilla.

After speaking to some of Camilla's confidantes, one expert said in The Times (opens in new tab), that the Prince should be 'terrified' of reuniting with Camilla. " If I was Harry I’d be, at the very least, slightly terrified," said the author as he explained, "Friends and sources close to Camilla recently revealed that she was 'hurt' by the furor surrounding Harry’s memoir Spare, in which she was traduced as a scheming self-promoter who sacrificed the vulnerable prince 'on her personal PR altar'."

The writer then explained, "According to the same sources, Camilla is known in royal circles as 'the lady boss' and she 'can be as steely as f***'. Suggesting the Queen will make it known to Prince Harry that she is unimpressed by his comments about her.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images)

However, a named source, Lady Lansdowne, also told The Times, that the Queen will not confront the Prince and has no intention to react to the issues that Prince Harry's autobiography has caused.

Lady Lansdowne said of Camilla's attitude to the Spare debacle was to keep calm and carry on, or in her words, “Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down." Lady Lansdowne added, "She is resilient, she was brought up with this extraordinary sense of duty where you got on with it, don’t whinge, put your best face on and keep going."

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert / Contributor / Getty Images)

It is still unclear whether the Prince will spend much meaningful time with any of the Royal Family at the coronation. It was reported that Prince Harry won't reunite with Prince William at the Coronation despite his father's pleas as the 'arch nemeses' remain at loggerheads.

Per The Sun (opens in new tab), Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said, "Out of politeness you’d think Harry would want to mingle with his family no matter how difficult that might be for him." The editor added, "They all have really tight schedules but it would be nice to stick around and be friendly."