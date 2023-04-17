Prince Harry won't reunite with Prince William at the Coronation despite his father's pleas as the 'arch nemeses' remain at loggerheads

It's been reported that despite the King's wishes, Prince Harry and Prince William won't reunite at the Coronation. This news comes following the announcement that Prince Harry would attend the Coronation, minus his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry won't reunite with Prince William at the King's Coronation, despite being in close proximity to each other during official events.

This comes after the King offered a very public olive branch to his youngest son.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Ahead of King Charles's Coronation, all eyes have been on the Royal Family as relations between two of their highest-ranking members remain frosty.

As the huge event approaches, Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry will attend the Coronation on May 6, 2023 but his wife Meghan Markle will stay at home in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Prince's decision to attend his father's big day has been seen, by many, as an olive branch between the Susssexes and the Royal Family - but it appears that this branch won't be grasped by the feuding brothers.

Seemingly, Prince Harry's restrictive schedule won't allow time for a heart-to-heart with his brother, the Prince of Wales.

(Image credit: Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Per The Sun (opens in new tab), Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said, “out of politeness you’d think Harry would want to mingle with his family no matter how difficult that might be for him."

“They all have really tight schedules but it would be nice to stick around and be friendly,” the editor added.

Addressing recent reports made by The Sun (opens in new tab)that the King has spoken to his youngest son and that there's a, “willingness and wanting to mend on both sides,” Seward added that she's happy that the Prince has communicated with his dad.

“I’m glad he has spoken to his father," she said, "which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time.”

(Image credit: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

This news comes shortly after many were warmed by King Charles's public comment on his sons - which was the first time he'd mentioned them both since the publication of Prince Harry's memoir Spare.

During a public event, the King inspected the 200th Royal Military Academy Sandhurst’s Sovereign’s Parade. During an emotive speech to the students and their loved ones, he recalled sending his own children to the famous military school.

“Speaking as a father of two alumni of this academy," he said, "I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade."

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/ Getty Images)

This mention may seem very minor, but for a family so devoted to keeping schtum about any personal matters - it's actually major.

It remains to be seen how the day's events will unfold but as the calendar counts down to the King's Coronation - royal fans remain hopeful of a royal reunion.