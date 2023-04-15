King Charles makes rare public comment about both William and Harry as reunion with his youngest son beckons

Despite months of silence between King Charles and his youngest son, Prince Harry, following the tense publication of his bombshell memoir, Spare, Charles could have made something of a goodwill gesture on Friday. He included Harry in a public speech, in which he spoke fondly of the “immense pride” he has for both of his sons.

Prince Harry is officially going to the coronation of his father, and his implied olive branch might have been met by a similar gesture.

Despite the ongoing estrangement between Prince Harry and the rest of his family, Charles made one of the first public comments addressing his son at an important event close to his heart.

The King inspected the 200th Royal Military Academy Sandhurst’s Sovereign’s Parade.

While congratulating the class of 171 officer cadets on completing 44 weeks of training, the King got sentimental reminiscing on sending his own children to the same military school.

“Speaking as a father of two alumni of this academy, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade,” Charles told the crowd.

“Having attended — and survived — two of the other military academies 50 years ago, I think I have some idea of the challenges which are inherent in military training,” he continued.

“I have experienced the nerves, the exhaustion — even the self-doubt. But despite such recollections, it is the lifelong friendships which are forged through shared hardship, and the humor you find in the darkest hours of the coldest, wettest nights, which remain with you.”

His speech came after Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that Harry will attend the Coronation on May 6, but Meghan Markle will stay in California with the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Charles publicly addressing Harry in the speech is one of the first times he has commented since their difficulties begun.

As per the Royal Family’s mantra of “never complain, never explain”, they refused to comment on the many claims made in Harry’s book, Spare.

In the book – which broke records - Harry made several surprising claims, including that growing up Charles wrote him letters of praise instead of complimenting him to his face.

Even the title of the book alludes to a painful memory between father and son, with Harry reportedly claiming that King Charles dubbed him the “spare” when he was born, telling Princess Diana that his work was “done.”