Prince Harry's attendance at King Charles' coronation will be bittersweet, for this one reason

Prince Harry's attendance at King Charles's Coronation will be a bittersweet one, as he will be missing his son Archie's fourth birthday.

Following weeks of speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed yesterday that Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, but his wife Meghan and young children will not.

The BBC (opens in new tab) confirmed the palace's statement on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, "Prince Harry will come to the King's coronation, but Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be attending, says Buckingham Palace."

Prince Harry will likely be feeling bittersweet about his attendance, as it means he will miss Archie's fourth birthday, which takes place on May 6 - the day of the coronation.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, said of Harry missing Archie's birthday, "I'm sure Harry will be sad to not be there on Archie's day itself but it's clearly important to be there for his father, the King on this historic occasion."

"It's a big moment, both for the country and also for the king personally. I'm sure he'll be delighted that Harry's going to be there to witness it."

She added, "I'm sure Meghan will do something for Archie's fourth birthday at home in Montecito, possibly in the garden, and it makes sense, this is a big day for King Charles but it's a big day for Prince Archie as well, and they will want to celebrate properly."

The event will also likely be somewhat tense for Prince Harry, who has had a strained relationship with his father and brother, Prince William, since stepping back from royal duties and subsequently making some big revelations in his memoir, Spare.

(Image credit: Getty)

One claim he made in his book was that Prince William 'knocked him to the floor' following a heated argument.

It was reported in March that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were negotiating the terms of their coronation attendance. A source told OK! Magazine (opens in new tab) that one of the demands involves Archie and the couple asking for "some kind of celebration or acknowledgment to be factored into the day’s plans to ensure that his fourth birthday won’t get lost during the momentous day."

The royal couple also reportedly requested to stay at Frogmore Cottage for the coronation with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack. The source claimed, "They want their children to spend time with other family members, especially their cousin August who is around about the same age as Lilibet. Both couples get on extremely well and are keen for their children to be close."

Speaking about whether he would attend the coronation in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry said, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."