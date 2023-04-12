Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet will not attend King Charles' coronation, Buckingham Palace confirms

It has just been announced by Buckingham Palace that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will attend the King's coronation on May 6, alone.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to celebrate their coronation on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

It has been announced that some members of the Royal Family will attend, and others will not.

Although it was previously rumored that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not attend the King's coronation in May because of tension within the Royal Family, it has now been announced by the palace that Prince Harry will in fact attend.

However, some have been surprised to learn that the Prince will attend, but Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be taking part in the festivities and will remain in California with their two young children. This also means that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who are the King's grandchildren, will also not be attending the historic event.

The BBC (opens in new tab) confirmed the palace's statement on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, "Prince Harry will come to the King's coronation, but Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be attending, says Buckingham Palace."

It was reported in March that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are negotiating the terms of their coronation attendance. A source told OK! Magazine (opens in new tab) that one of the demands involves Archie and the couple asking for "some kind of celebration or acknowledgment to be factored into the day’s plans to ensure that his fourth birthday won’t get lost during the momentous day."

The royal couple also reportedly requested to stay at Frogmore Cottage for the coronation with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack. The source claimed, "They want their children to spend time with other family members, especially their cousin August who is around about the same age as Lilibet. Both couples get on extremely well and are keen for their children to be close."

As it has now been confirmed that the children will be staying in the US with their mother, any plans for a family reunion or for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to spend time with their relatives will not be happening.

Prince Archie is set to celebrate his fourth birthday on the same day as the King's coronation, suggesting it is likely that he will be having a celebration in the US with his mother and sister.

Since the release of Prince Harry's explosive autobiography Spare and his Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, it is unclear whether the Prince will receive a warm reception from his family at this coronation.

However, the royals have bigger problems to worry about as inside sources at the palace claim that the plans for the coronation have turned into 'choas' and 'rows' have erupted in royal households. It was reported, Princess Catherine and Princess Anne struggle with tiara 'rows' as coronation plans become 'frantic'.