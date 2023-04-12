Princess Catherine and Princess Anne struggle with tiara 'rows' as coronation plans become 'frantic'
The senior women in the Royal Family are facing issues with coronation tiaras which insiders claim is leading to 'rows' and 'chaos'
Senior members of the Royal Family are facing some problems when it comes to the dress code of the King's coronation in May, as a royal insider reveals there have been tiara 'rows'.
- The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
- This historic occasion is fast approaching and reportedly there is a great deal of 'chaos' within royal households surrounding this event.
Although the coronation of the King is just mere weeks away, it has been reported that the planning for the event has become 'frantic' as a number of issues arise. A royal insider spoke to The Mirror and revealed some of the key issues that are affecting the Royal Family at the moment.
One key issue is whether the women in the Royal Family should wear tiaras for the ceremony, and if so, which tiaras they should wear.
The Mirror (opens in new tab) stated, "One source remarked how indecision between the households had also led to rows over what tiaras the female royals would wear." The source told the outlet, "Senior female royals were only informed of outfits this week prompting a rush to finalize fitting arrangements."
As the women in the Royal Family have only just discovered what they are expected to wear for this event, planning their accessories and coordinating which royal will wear which tiara has clearly become a big issue. The women in the family who could wear tiaras include; Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne, and Princess Catherine. Non-working royals such as Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and have all worn tiaras for special occasions - such as their wedding days - but it is unclear whether they will also have to wear tiaras for this grand occasion.
The source explained to The Mirror in very plain terms that the planning for the coronation has gone very much awry. "It’s all very frantic, complete chaos to be frank." They added that there are a lot of changing plans which are causing problems. "There is a plan, which is supposed to be the blueprint of how the day should operate, but things are changing daily which is causing massive headaches," they said.
Despite the stress, other sources said that the event is still set to go off without a hitch. "It’s fair to say it will go down to the wire, but there is huge confidence everything will go to plan on the day. This is naturally a huge event and the important point is everyone is pulling in the right direction." They added, "The King and Queen Consort want it to be perfect as does everyone involved which is why everything is being done to make it so."
