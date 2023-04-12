We're obsessed with Duchess Sophie's oversized camel blazer and delicate gold accessories

Duchess Sophie's oversized camel blazer is the new spring must-have as the Duchess of Edinburgh steps out in this fashionable look - which is still available to purchase.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a solo royal engagement on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Duchess Sophie was snapped looking sharp as she stepped out in Portsmouth on the chilly spring morning.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Edinburgh visited the HMS Daring, a Royal Navy destroyer ship that is currently in dry dock at His Majesty's Naval Base, Portsmouth.

Duchess Sophie attended this engagement as part of her role as sponsor for the. In 2006, Sophie launched this ship, but it has been undergoing a regeneration program since 2020, as it is given new power and engine upgrades.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited us today to meet the people bringing @HMSDaring back to life! Her Royal Highness met with personnel from the @RoyalNavy and @BAES_Maritime who are supporting the ship's upkeep.

The Duchess looked stunning at this event as she paired a crisp white shirt with a camel wool blazer from ME + EM (opens in new tab). This wool blazer was the perfect look for spring, the thick wool material meant that the Duchess could stay warm in the breezy weather, but the light color of the material still created a beautiful summery feel to the look.

The Duchess also wore a bright gold brooch pinned into her blazer which perfectly matched her other jewelry items. Her circular gold earrings were a re-wear that the Duchess has owned for many years from the brand Lucia Odescalchi (opens in new tab). The Duchess paired these gold circular earrings with a delicate necklace that was also circular in shape and matched her earrings and brooch perfectly.

The Duchess then changed out of her delightful spring look and took on an entirely different ensemble all together. The Duchess protected her clothes and head by changing into a helmet and a bright white boiler suit.

While this look wasn't as fetching as her springtime blazer ensemble, it did keep the Duchess dry and clean as she chatted with personnel and viewed the progress of the HMS Daring's refit and upkeep by the Royal Navy.