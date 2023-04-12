We're obsessed with Duchess Sophie's oversized camel blazer and delicate gold accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Duchess Sophie's oversized camel blazer is the new spring must-have as the Duchess of Edinburgh steps out in this fashionable look - which is still available to purchase.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Edinburgh visited the HMS Daring, a Royal Navy destroyer ship that is currently in dry dock at His Majesty's Naval Base, Portsmouth. 

Duchess Sophie attended this engagement as part of her role as sponsor for the. In 2006, Sophie launched this ship, but it has been undergoing a regeneration program since 2020, as it is given new power and engine upgrades.

The Duchess looked stunning at this event as she paired a crisp white shirt with a camel wool blazer from ME + EM (opens in new tab). This wool blazer was the perfect look for spring, the thick wool material meant that the Duchess could stay warm in the breezy weather, but the light color of the material still created a beautiful summery feel to the look.

The Duchess also wore a bright gold brooch pinned into her blazer which perfectly matched her other jewelry items. Her circular gold earrings were a re-wear that the Duchess has owned for many years from the brand Lucia Odescalchi (opens in new tab). The Duchess paired these gold circular earrings with a delicate necklace that was also circular in shape and matched her earrings and brooch perfectly.

Duchess Sophie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Italian Wool Military Button Blazer, ( £325.00 (opens in new tab)

Italian Wool Military Button Blazer, (£325.00 (opens in new tab)) $545.00 | ME + EM (opens in new tab)

This is Sophie's exact blazer. A soft neutral combined with a supersoft Italian recycled wool-blend yarn grants this blazer forever status. Endlessly wearable, it's detailed with a mock double-breasted fastening stitched with military-inspired buttons in a tarnished-gold finish, elevating off-duty and office-bound outfitting with ease.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Autograph, Single Breasted Blazer with Wool ( £79.00 (opens in new tab)

Autograph, Single Breasted Blazer with Wool (£79.00 (opens in new tab)) $139.00 | Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab)

This blazer is a perfect cheaper dupe of Duchess Sophie's blazer. This single-breasted blazer from the Autograph collection is crafted with a hint of wool for a luxurious feel. It's designed in a regular fit with a button fastening for easy wear. The tailored design and full lining accentuate the smart look. Made with recycled polyester lining. Autograph: premium investment pieces featuring contemporary cuts and refined finishing touches.

Duchess Sophie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess then changed out of her delightful spring look and took on an entirely different ensemble all together. The Duchess protected her clothes and head by changing into a helmet and a bright white boiler suit.

While this look wasn't as fetching as her springtime blazer ensemble, it did keep the Duchess dry and clean as she chatted with personnel and viewed the progress of the HMS Daring's refit and upkeep by the Royal Navy.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


