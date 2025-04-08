Queen Maxima makes olive green look classy in Amsterdam as she wears co-ord that could pass for a jumpsuit

As much as we love flowing midi dresses for special occasions, flattering jumpsuits are equally elegant and a bit more fashion-forward. We’re always on the look out for more jumpsuit styling inspiration, so imagine our surprise and delight when we saw Queen Maxima's latest look for the INSEAD Alumni Forum in Amsterdam.

Her outfit wasn’t an actual jumpsuit, but her Natan co-ord was so impeccably designed that you’d be forgiven for thinking it was. The Queen loves wearing bright colours and wasn’t afraid to go all-out with her head-to-toe olive green look.

The top had delicate pleats running up the front to the round neckline. This is not something we often see with tops but it worked so well here to bring a feminine feel to the structured outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Queen Maxima balanced out the volume by securely tying the matching waist belt into a bow at the front. Belts are underrated accessories and they can transform an outfit in moments, as well as fulfilling a practical function.

They help to accentuate your waist and give more shaping to clothes with looser silhouettes. The senior royal’s top was longline and draped beautifully over the top of her wide-leg trousers.

Because of this and the matching colour, the two pieces are almost indistinguishable as anything other than a jumpsuit until you look much closer. The olive green tone has a warm, yellow undertone that makes it spring-like, but still quite muted.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Pistachio green is having a surge in popularity right now, but olive and khaki shades are also huge spring/summer fashion trends for this year. Olive is a little easier to wear if you’re not sure where to start with styling green as it’s less vibrant and complements neutral hues like black, white, cream and camel.

It has a more sophisticated feel than playful pastels and Queen Maxima confidently showed how to create a single colour look with olive green. Her court shoe heels from Gianvito Rossi were the same shade and had chic pointed toes that just peaked out underneath her trousers.

The Queen of the Netherlands also carried a green suede clutch bag that perfectly coordinated with her outfit. Her Ole Lynggaard earrings were shaped like a plant and added a subtle glimmer.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

It was a gorgeous outfit and whilst it might not have been a jumpsuit, seeing Queen Maxima’s ensemble has got us searching high and low for one in a similar tone. With wedding season drawing nearer, a green jumpsuit would make a lovely alternative to wedding guest dresses.

You could also simply draw inspiration from this look when it comes to wearing more green in spring/summer too. Her Majesty looked sensational for the forum which brought together alumni, faculty and industry experts.

The theme was "Lead with Integrity, Shape the Future Now" and Queen Maxima went on stage to speak with Professor Mark Stabile. The forum focused on significant global challenges, from climate change to feeding the world responsibility and technological innovation.