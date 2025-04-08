Queen Maxima makes olive green look classy in Amsterdam as she wears co-ord that could pass for a jumpsuit
The Queen of the Netherlands went for a full on green outfit that was so impeccably put-together it looked like a one-piece.
As much as we love flowing midi dresses for special occasions, flattering jumpsuits are equally elegant and a bit more fashion-forward. We’re always on the look out for more jumpsuit styling inspiration, so imagine our surprise and delight when we saw Queen Maxima's latest look for the INSEAD Alumni Forum in Amsterdam.
Her outfit wasn’t an actual jumpsuit, but her Natan co-ord was so impeccably designed that you’d be forgiven for thinking it was. The Queen loves wearing bright colours and wasn’t afraid to go all-out with her head-to-toe olive green look.
The top had delicate pleats running up the front to the round neckline. This is not something we often see with tops but it worked so well here to bring a feminine feel to the structured outfit.
Recreate Queen Maxima's Look
Crafted from a linen blend, this boat neck sleeveless top is a lovely option if you love the jumpsuit-esque look of Queen Maxima's outfit. It also has a tie waist belt that can be fastened in a bow at the front and it has a straight silhouette that drapes over the waistband of the matching trousers when they're worn together.
Even if you don't want to wear them with the top as a smart-casual set, these pleated straight-leg trousers are such a reliable staple to have in your wardrobe. They have two side pockets, belt loops and fasten with a zip and button. Wear with trainers to make them more relaxed or with heels for a special occasion.
This jumpsuit is a slightly darker shade of green compared to Queen Maxima's outfit but the colour would work just as well with neutral hues. It has metal D-ring detailed straps and a flowing wide-leg design. On a breezy spring day we'd layer a long sleeved top underneath for extra coverage.
Shop More Olive Green
You can't go far wrong with a linen dress on a sunny day and this one has a comfortable loose silhouette. You can belt it to give it more structure and accentuate your waist or wear it without. The pale olive shade is stunning for the season and we can imagine ourselves wearing it with tan sandals and sunglasses.
Barrel leg jeans are very on-trend right now and these olive green ones are a fun option. The curved shape is understated and these jeans are high rise and nip in at the waist. Worn with a pair of classic trainers and a white T-shirt, you'll have yourself an outfit that's perfect for everyday.
Queen Maxima balanced out the volume by securely tying the matching waist belt into a bow at the front. Belts are underrated accessories and they can transform an outfit in moments, as well as fulfilling a practical function.
They help to accentuate your waist and give more shaping to clothes with looser silhouettes. The senior royal’s top was longline and draped beautifully over the top of her wide-leg trousers.
Because of this and the matching colour, the two pieces are almost indistinguishable as anything other than a jumpsuit until you look much closer. The olive green tone has a warm, yellow undertone that makes it spring-like, but still quite muted.
Pistachio green is having a surge in popularity right now, but olive and khaki shades are also huge spring/summer fashion trends for this year. Olive is a little easier to wear if you’re not sure where to start with styling green as it’s less vibrant and complements neutral hues like black, white, cream and camel.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It has a more sophisticated feel than playful pastels and Queen Maxima confidently showed how to create a single colour look with olive green. Her court shoe heels from Gianvito Rossi were the same shade and had chic pointed toes that just peaked out underneath her trousers.
The Queen of the Netherlands also carried a green suede clutch bag that perfectly coordinated with her outfit. Her Ole Lynggaard earrings were shaped like a plant and added a subtle glimmer.
It was a gorgeous outfit and whilst it might not have been a jumpsuit, seeing Queen Maxima’s ensemble has got us searching high and low for one in a similar tone. With wedding season drawing nearer, a green jumpsuit would make a lovely alternative to wedding guest dresses.
You could also simply draw inspiration from this look when it comes to wearing more green in spring/summer too. Her Majesty looked sensational for the forum which brought together alumni, faculty and industry experts.
The theme was "Lead with Integrity, Shape the Future Now" and Queen Maxima went on stage to speak with Professor Mark Stabile. The forum focused on significant global challenges, from climate change to feeding the world responsibility and technological innovation.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Ruth Langsford's clever £8 trick for covering root regrowth between hair appointments
Both mess-free and fuss-free, Ruth Langsford's go-to haircare buy refreshes her colour in seconds
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Dr Amir Khan reveals 5 easy ways to keep your cholesterol levels 'healthy' with simple lifestyle habits
The doctor, who regularly appears on ITV's Lorraine, took to Instagram to share his expertise and the top foods to include for healthier cholesterol levels
By Grace Walsh Published
-
We're surprised Meghan Markle just wore an £18 spring knit - and even more surprised it's still in stock
Meghan Markle never fails to look put-together and she’s shared a video that proves her off-duty outfits are just as elegant.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What earrings does Kate Middleton wear? The affordable brands she loves and where to buy her pieces
The Princess of Wales gravitates towards certain brands for her everyday earrings and many of them are still available right now.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s maxi skirt and kitten heels combination is the comfy spring outfit formula you should try
Queen Letizia of Spain gave a masterclass in easy spring styling with her maxi skirt and kitten heels combination - we'll be using her outfit formula that's effortlessly elegant and super comfortable too.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Mary's tailored Parisian outfit will inspire you to wear shorts differently this spring
Queen Mary of Denmark just made longer shorts look so chic in France and it's encouraged us to try this style.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s added a dainty Missoma bracelet to her jewellery box and we're buying the exact same
Duchess Sophie wore one bracelet on repeat during her visit to Nepal and this stunning Missoma design is in our basket.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle shares rare look inside her 'understated luxury' kitchen - her Le Creuset favourites have our seal of approval
With Love, Meghan gave fans an idea of what the Duchess of Sussex’s kitchen style is like and now we’ve had it confirmed in a sneak peek.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Maxi skirts are the new midi dresses and Queen Mary’s floral design is utterly eye-catching
Queen Mary’s floral skirt has convinced us that maxi skirts are a brilliant alternative to midi dresses for spring and summer.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Should Adolescence be shown in schools? Yes, but 'parents need to get involved', expert says
Parenting expert Tanith Carey believes Adolescence being shown in schools is a good thing - but parents should have their say too
By Lucy Wigley Published