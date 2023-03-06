We're still swooning over Camilla's highly patterned shirt dress as the flattering style is the perfect look for spring

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Camilla's green floral shirt dress was the perfect Springtime look as the Queen consort appeared on BBC's Antique Roadshow.

The Queen consort appeared on an episode of The Antiques Roadshow on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Her Majesty looked wonderful as she brought two items for the BBC One show's experts to appraise.

The Queen consort, Camilla, made a very special appearance on Sunday, March 7, 2023, as she appeared on BBC's The Antiques Roadshow.

The Queen looked wonderful as she wore a botanical printed shirt dress from Samantha Cameron's fashion brand, Cefinn (opens in new tab). This isn't the first time the Queen has been spotted wearing clothes from this brand as she wore a Cefinn dress in March 2022 when Charles had Camilla in fits of laughter as he struggled with a simple task ahead of St Patrick's Day.

Fans may even recognize Camilla's green floral shirt dress, as she has worn this exact dress before. On a visit to Torquay in Devon in July 2022 where she attended the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s 200th-anniversary celebration and visited Cockington Court, Duchess Camilla was pictured in this same green outfit.

Sadly, the dress is no longer stocked by the brand, but there are a number of fashionable alternatives if you want to emulate the Queen's springtime look.

(opens in new tab) Cotton Rich Floral Midi Shirt Dress, Marks & Spencer | $60.99 (opens in new tab) (£35.00 (opens in new tab)) With its pretty floral print, this collared shirt dress is brimming with style. Cut in an easy regular fit, this long-sleeved design features a button-through front and flattering tie fastening at the waist. The tiered maxi-length skirt adds breezy movement.

In the episode, Her Majesty brought a rare silver snuffbox that was made from Cornish silver. This was inspected by a silver specialist, Duncan Campbell.

Her Majesty also brought in a copy of Gray’s Elegy which was inspected by a book expert Justin Croft in a Country Churchyard. In the show, the Queen revealed that she loved the poem and the book's feminist backstory as the book's binding was created by the Guild of Women Binders back in 1899.

The Queen also joined Fiona Bruce for a fun game, the 'guess the mystery item' challenge. Jewellery specialist Geoffrey Munn asked the pair to work out the uses being three rather unusual items, a piece of rock crystal, a silver plaque decorated with a pair of eyes, and two jeweled arrows. Her Majesty made educated guesses about their backstory and guessed that certain items were horse and wig related.

During our Roadshow from @EdenProject, Fiona and jewellery expert Geoffrey Munn (@GeoffreyMunn1) were joined by the Queen Consort for the mystery object game. Find out the results on @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/NSJtz25dsL #AntiquesRoadshow pic.twitter.com/lPkmDhb5fVMarch 5, 2023 See more

During this appearance on the television show, Camilla was praised by fans for her relaxed style and fun interactions with the cast of the show. "Loved this. HM Queen Camilla was natural and came over as a lovely lady," commented one fan on a post from the show on Twitter."Can you work out a way to make Queen Camilla a regular guest?" asked another.

Similarly, when Camilla's husband appeared on BBC's The Repair Shop, King Charles was praised for his 'down-to-earth' attitude as he chatted candidly and delighted viewers with his appearance.