Keira Knightley styles the best chocolate brown blazer with a blush pink skirt, coffee tone jumper and white slingback heels

The last thing I want to do this Christmas is wear a piece of outerwear that hides or hinders my outfit—and that's where an oversized blazer comes in. An effortlessly chic wardrobe staple that adds a stylish edge to occasionwear, and that can be worn in the daytime too. And Keira Knightley may have just worn the best one we've seen all year.

Captured in New York last week, she wore an oversized blazer in chocolate brown that we would love to get our hands on! She layered it over a pink, flowy skirt, a darker brown jumper, and finished the look with white slingback heels and a Chanel handbag. An oversized blazer is the ultimate winter capsule wardrobe piece—it’s versatile, timeless, and works for almost any occasion, from finishing off your Christmas party outfit to wearing on snowy winter walks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For someone like me, who’s constantly searching for outerwear that doesn’t take away from the outfit beneath, an oversized blazer is perfect, especially during party season. It's also spacious enough to layer over the best wool jumper, and smart enough to complement dresses and skirts, making it ideal for winter when practicality is key!

Another thing which really makes this outfit stand-out is the colour palette, brown, and nude pink is both elegant and unexpected. Brown or earthy tones pair so well with pastel pink or more unexpected colours ways and this outfit shows how to perfectly style contrasting colours.

Shop Kiera Knightly's Look

Anthropologie Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer £120 at Anthropologie This oversized blazer is perfect for all year round wear, from styling with your favourite barrel leg jeans to wearing over your favourite little black dress. This blazer will be your wardrobe go-to. Zara Oversized Blazer £69.99 at Zara You could easily pair this with anything from your wardrobe. For example opt for a crimson red piece of knitwear and some tailored trousers add some leather loafers for a smart finish. Or wear over your favourite slip dress this festive period. & Other Stories Structured Tweed Blazer £195 at & Other Stories This single-breasted tweed blazer features a tight waistline and padded shoulders for a structured yet oversized silhouette. This pick is perfect for layering over knitwear, smart shirts and even a crisp white t-shirts. M&S Funnel Neck Jumper with Alpaca Wool £39.50 at M&S This jumper will be your new best friend through the colder months. In a trending chocolate brown shade and made from a soft alpaca wool this staple is an absolute must-have, plus it comes in four colourways including a rose pink. Nordstrom Kat Satin Midi Skirt From £53.67 at Nordstrom Complete your chocolate brown blazer look with a smooth pink midi skirt finished with a stylish frayed hem. This pastel shade is so versatile and can be worn all year round, from summer nights to cold winter days. Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump £78.91 at Nordstrom With a stylish adjustable slingback strap your feet will be secure and comfortable all day long. Wear these to any occasion from a wintery wedding to work party. You could even pair these with your best wide leg jeans.