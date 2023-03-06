The relatable reason Prince Louis may not attend King's coronation as Kate reveals how he releases energy after school

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Royal fans are concerned that Prince Louis may not attend King Charles III's coronation in May, following Kate Middleton's recent comments about the four-year-old's energetic after-school routine.

The lively four-year-old apparently always asks to do the same activity when he returns home from Lambrook to help him expend his extra energy.

Prince Louis may not attend the King's coronation in May – an absence that will likely lead to widespread disappointment from royal fans.

With exactly two months to go until Charles and Camilla are crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, speculation is heating up over details about the highly-anticipated ceremony. The King and Queen Consort's coronation will be attended by approximately 2000 guests, with religious leaders, foreign dignitaries, and European royals all expected to travel to the UK capital in honor of the historic event. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been invited to the service, but have yet to confirm if they'll be making the transatlantic trip over for it.

It's been widely reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children will be actively involved in the King's coronation, with royal experts predicting that the monarch's heirs, Prince William and Prince George, will receive the majority of the spotlight after Charles and Camilla. It remains unclear, however, to what extent the youngest Wales child will participate in the event.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Ever since Prince Louis hit headlines back in June for his antics at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, royal fans have been desperate for more adorable moments from the sweet four-year-old. However, with the coronation ceremony expected to last several hours, it's possible that William and Kate may choose to leave Louis at home in Adelaide Cottage rather than subject him to the long and tiring schedule.

Last week, Kate Middleton shared how the cherubic royal relaxes after a busy day at school, revealing the very simple activity he enjoys to help expend his leftover energy.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Louis was enrolled in Lambrook School last September alongside his older siblings, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, shortly after the family moved from London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The relocation marked a big educational milestone for Louis, who had previously been attending Willcock's Nursery in Kensington. Now in Reception Year at Lambrook, the junior royal's schedule has likely become even more intense.

It's no wonder that Louis needs to burn off some steam when he gets home after school. Luckily, his parents know just how to help him do this.

On a visit to a rehabilitation center in Wales last week, Kate expressed the importance of nature for her youngest child's wellbeing.

The princess said that Louis always requests to play outside in the garden after school, revealing that he "comes homes and says, 'I need to get my energy out!'"

