Carole Middleton's floral jumpsuit and white jacket combo is the spring style inspiration we needed

Carole Middleton's floral jumpsuit that she teamed with the perfect white jacket for Wimbledon 2022 is giving us all the spring style inspiration we need.
- Carole Middleton's floral jumpsuit and white denim jacket combination was one of our favorite looks she rocked for Wimbledon last year.
- The Princess of Wales's mom is a pro at nailing warm weather fashion and her subtle summer hair go-to adds the perfect 'youthful glow'.
- In other royal news, we can't stop thinking about Princess Catherine's sparkly crystal-embellished heels that are the ultimate fairytale shoes.
With the weather warming up and sunnier days creeping in, we're looking to Carole Middleton for spring fashion inspiration and her floral jumpsuit teamed with a cropped white jacket is just perfect.
The Princess of Wales's mother, whose green snake print dress is also giving us life, stepped out at the third day of Wimbledon 2022 in the perfect tie-waist floral jumpsuit that ticks all the boxes for a spring essential.
Arriving with her husband, Michael Middleton, Carole looked radiant as she sported the wide leg, tie-waist floral number from British brand Boden, which is also one of Kate Middleton's favorites.
Carole, who is said to use 'flexible' eating to help her stay healthy and in shape at 68, teamed the jumpsuit with a cropped, white denim jacket, a classic cream handbag and nude pink heels by The Fold (opens in new tab).
Floral Cropped Jumpsuit, $99.99 (opens in new tab) (£59.99 (opens in new tab)) | Mango
Mango's floral V-neck jumpsuit is the loose and flowy spring essential of dreams. With a pretty bow fastening at the back and a flattering three quarter length sleeve, it ticks all the right boxes.
Sitting down to enjoy the tennis, Carole added a pair of cool sunglasses to complete her look, while Michael looked timelessly smart in an ecru blazer, blue shirt and muted red tie.
Unfortunately, Carole's jumpsuit is no longer available to buy, but a flattering, comfy jumpsuit is no doubt a closet essential for when spring and summer officially roll around.
With Wimbledon 2023 set to begin in July, we expect we'll see Carole ace court side style again, along with Princess Catherine, who showed off one of her favorite trends at the tennis tournament last year.
Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that Carole Middleton is taking a step back from the business side of her life, with her and Michael said to be looking to sell their Party Pieces business to investors.
According to the Daily Mail, a friend close to Carole has shared that she is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren and is looking forward to embracing being a 'granny' to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, plus Pippa Middleton and James Mathews' children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.
"It has taken her a while to come to terms with the fact that she's ready to step away and enjoy her time more. There are now a lot of grandchildren and she loves being a granny," the source is said to have told the publication.
