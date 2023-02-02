Carole Middleton's flexible eating habit that helps her stay healthy and in shape at 68

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton is believed to stay healthy and in shape with 'flexible' food habits and reportedly has a 'diet and exercise mentality' for keeping healthy.

The Princess of Wales' mother, who lives in Berkshire's Bucklebury Manor with husband Michael and is the proud founder of decorations business Party Pieces, once gave an insight into her eating habits, and it doesn't sound like she's too strict when it comes to food.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Carole, who is partial to a soya milk latte, is thought to incorporate vegan elements in her diet after starting a plant-based diet several years ago, it sounds like she allows herself to stray from being 100% vegan at times.

Back in 2018 she told the Telegraph, "I’ve recently gone vegan. Or maybe that should be flexitarian."

Carole, who is grandmother to Kate and Prince William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, plus Pippa and James Matthews' children, Arthur, Grace and Rose, also opened up about how important she believes it is to teach her grandkids all about healthy eating and where food comes from, from a young age.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chatting to Saga magazine about how she loves to grow her own produce and get her grandchildren involved in the garden, Carole explained, "Digging for spuds is fun at any age.

She added, "There’s no better way to encourage healthy eating than to allow your grandchildren to see how food is grown and let them pick their own."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Carole's younger brother, Gary Goldsmith, says that Carole has always been health-focused with her food and has passed a mentality of eating well to look good and feel good down to her own children.

"Carole has always looked after herself and eaten healthily," Gary told the Daily Mail.

He added, "That mentality of considering your diet and exercise is evident in the girls also."

Carole has also opened up about the important role her kitchen plays in her life, with the room being the heart of her home and kept warm by a toasty Aga oven.

She told Good Housekeeping, "I love a kitchen supper. Where I have a small number of guests.

"I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."