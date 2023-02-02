Carole Middleton left out in the cold in awkward wedding blunder says author

Carole Middleton's royal wedding drama revealed in book that details the awkward incident, how it played out, and what she did to remedy it

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England.
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Carole Middleton's royal wedding drama meant that despite allegedly coughing up an astronomical amount for her daughter Princess Kate's wedding party - that she wasn't allowed invite who she'd like.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Carole Middleton’s selfless sacrifice on her birthday pales in comparison to the bitter pill that was her daughter's wedding day celebration, claims Gyles Brandreth. In his book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait the author remarked on the royal wedding, which was broadcast across the globe.

“Generations of royal in-laws have complained about being airbrushed out of the picture once the union is announced," he says, "but William, who now called Michael Middleton ‘Dad’, made it clear that his in-laws were not going to suffer the same fate.” Explaining their closeness further he continues, “Palace aides told the Telegraph that the Middletons and the Royal Family will play an ‘equal part’ in the couple’s lives."

Carole Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall speak following the marriage of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This went so far, per Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), as a 'six-figure contribution' being made by the Middletons - bucking the tradition of the Royal Family footing the whole bill. “It is something they absolutely wanted to do, and William graciously accepted,” a senior aide told Vanity Fair, back in 2011.

All this may have seemed well and good but according to Gyles, "the Middletons found that none of their guests made the cut for the post-wedding reception at Buckingham Palace.” This, says the author, was a source of 'embarrassment' for the Middleton matriarch. 

Even in the awkward situation, he emphasized that Carole took the high road and 'deftly overcame' her gang not making the list by, "hosting a flurry of B-list sidebar events."

Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton and Prince George attend the King's Cup Regatta on August 08, 2019 in Cowes, England.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Carole Middleton's royal wedding upset was, it appears, quickly forgotten and the successful businesswoman has continued to play a huge role in her daughter's life. Even though certain personal sacrifices come with being the mother of a Princess, she remains super involved in the Wales' day-to-day lives. Recently, it was Carole Middleton’s birthday and it's believed that she may have faced one of those more challenging moments, as Princess Kate had engagements on that very date. In other words, she may not have been able to celebrate her mother's big day.

A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

In spite of that, the hard-working businesswoman made it clear in an Instagram post that she's sunny side up about her birthday. A stunning shot of the 68-year-old, shared on her business Party Pieces account, is captioned with a quote from the birthday girl that just oozes positivity. It reads, "I often go away on holiday for my birthday, but this year I am bringing the sunshine to me by throwing a party featuring lots of bright and bold colours."

Aoife Hanna
Aoife Hanna
Junior News Editor

Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.

She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.

Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.

Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.

Latest