Carole Middleton breaks birthday tradition with 'bold' celebrations

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton's birthday celebrations will break tradition this year as the soon-to-be 68-year-old intends to throw a 'bright and bold' party for herself.

Carole Middleton is the mother of Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

The businesswoman has revealed that she plans to celebrate her 68th birthday in style.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla exudes elegance in regal blue tunic dress with go-to accessories and newly preferred neckline at poignant meeting.

Carole Middleton is set to turn 68 this week on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. On a post for her party supplies shop, Party Pieces, the businesswoman explained how she will be celebrating her birthday and why this year is a little different to others.

The caption of the post on Party Pieces read, "Is it just me or has January flown by? Which means it is nearly my birthday. I often go away on holiday for my birthday, but this year I am bringing the sunshine to me by throwing a party featuring lots of bright and bold colours. If you've got a birthday coming up soon, take a look at my edit on the website for inspiration."

A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In previous years, the Middleton family has been known to travel to Mustique, a private island in the Caribbean, favored by celebrities looking for a holiday away from the eyes of the public. The peak season to visit Mustique is from December to April and the Middleton family has been known to be at this sunny location to escape the January blues at the beginning of the year.

Carole's 'bright and bold' party is likely to be attended by her children and grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. It is thought that the Middleton family actually gathered this weekend in Bucklebury, but for a much sadder reason.

James Middleton made a sad announcement last week that his beloved dog Ella had passed away. Ella was the inspiration behind James' dog food company, and he also credits her for introducing him to his wife Alizee after Ella made a beeline for her in a busy restaurant and the pair were able to strike up a conversation.

It is thought that James held a little funeral for Ella this weekend and members of his family traveled to Bucklebury to support him during this hard time.

(Image credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

Despite this sad news, Carole's celebration on Tuesday is likely to lift the family's spirits. Supporters of the business were quick to interact with this post from Carole and wish her a Happy Birthday. Fans also liked her company's posts about Valentine's Day which is set to take place in just a couple of weeks.

Eagle-eyed followers were quick to spot Carole Middleton’s touching Valentine’s Day tribute on social media, as the grandmother paid tribute to her youngest grandchild, Rose, in this heartfelt post.