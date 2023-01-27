Carole Middleton’s touching Valentine’s Day tribute - and it’s not to her husband!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton’s touching Valentine’s Day tribute has been unveiled ahead of the big day - and it’s not to her husband!

The Princess of Wales’ mother has shared a sweet post on her Party Pieces social media account ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The photo features a connection to one of her six grandchildren and it couldn’t be more adorable.

This royal news comes as we revealed Princess Eugenie’s parenting approach that mirrors the Sussexes - though Prince William and Kate don’t follow it!

Since starting her party supplies business, Party Pieces, in 1987, Carole Middleton’s company has gone from strength to strength. Always one to keep up with seasonal special occasions, the Princess of Wales’ mom has been hard at work in recent weeks promoting their beautiful Valentine’s Day products ahead of the big day. And just a few weeks ago Carole Middleton’s Valentine’s Day plans were hinted at on her Party Pieces Instagram account.

Now the future Queen Consort’s mother has unveiled another sweet post and Carole Middleton’s touching Valentine’s Day tribute isn’t to her husband of 43 years, Michael. Instead, the adorable photograph shared recently ahead of the big day seemed to honor one of their beloved grandchildren.

A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The post highlighted the businesswoman’s dozen red heart personalized balloons in a box which are available for £34.99. These are available to book in now and customers can use their date picker to ensure they arrive on the day.

The caption declared, “Roses are red 🌹Violets are blue 💙Make them smile 😃With some personalized balloons 🎈”.

Alongside the poem was a snap of what looks to be a mother and daughter with an array of scarlet balloons, with the personalized one featuring, “Love you, Rose”, on it.

Rose is understood to be the name of Carole’s youngest grandchild and second granddaughter following Princess Charlotte. Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews welcomed their daughter last year. Pippa’s baby girl’s name has royal connections and she’s a younger sibling of Arthur and Grace, as well as the Wales children’s cousin.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She was even reportedly born at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, just like Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. The choice of personalization on the balloon in the photo could of course be a coincidence, especially since Rose is a popular name. But Carole’s close bond with her grandchildren and ultimate say over all things Party Pieces, it’s possible this was intended as a cute nod to Rose Matthews.

The grandmother-of-six has previously been open about how her family has influenced her journey with Party Pieces. This includes her revelation that Kate Middleton played a pivotal role in her business that started as a hobby.

Opening up to the Daily Mail in 2021, Carole explained that she’d founded Party Pieces after seeing a gap in the market for party wear when she was looking for plates for Kate’s 5th birthday party.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“My children inspired my business and have been involved from the start, and the success that we've had has helped us build the life we have currently. I feel incredibly fortunate to have found the professional fulfilment I always wanted,” Carole disclosed.

She reflected on how things will be going forwards, adding, “I'm going to continue to live life to the fullest: spending quality time with my children and grandchildren, and growing my business to help me turn my ideas into realities.”

Now Carole Middleton’s Valentine’s Day tribute appears to have honored her granddaughter Rose as her love for her family continues to shine through in her business.