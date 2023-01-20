Carole Middleton shares hint at plans for romantic Valentine's Day with Kate Middleton's dad

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton has seemingly shared an insight into what a romantic Valentine's Day with her and husband Michael Middleton might be set to look like next month.

With just weeks to go until Valentine's Day rolls around, loved up couples are no doubt on the hunt for the perfect Valentine's gift.

And even Kate Middleton's mom, Carole Middleton, has shared a glimpse into her romantic plans for the 14th of February.

While Carole Middleton is probably best known for being the mother of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, she's also famous for her incredibly successful celebration brand, Party Pieces.

According to the 'How it started' page on Carole's Party Pieces website, the business was born in 1987 when she "was a young mother looking for inspiration for her daughter’s birthday party when she realised there was a gap in the market for time-pressed parents like her, who wanted to create imaginative parties for their children".

Since launching the company when her Catherine, Pippa and James were little, Party Pieces has boomed - and this week queen of celebrations Carole shared a hint into what her romantic Valentine's plans with Michael will be decked out with this year.

Taking to the Party Pieces Instagram, Carole, who lives at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire with Michael, announced that the brand's Valentine's Day range is now available to buy, sharing a snap of some adorable love heart and kissable lip shaped balloons with sweet lettering on.

"The Valentine's Day shop is now open! ❤️ Take a look at all our products to help share some love on this special day," the caption read.

Carole, who reportedly inspires William and Catherine's 'Middleton model' parenting when it comes to raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, has shared details of what her family life is like at Christmas in the past, using the Party Pieces Instagram.

Carole, who is also a proud grandma to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' daughter Grace and son Arthur, previously shared details of a cheeky prank she plays on her brood's little ones around Christmas time, posting a snap of two adorable bearded elf toys.

"I’m going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh," she shared with fans.

'As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can’t be too serious at Christmas!'

In the past, Princess Catherine has opened up about her childhood and the special bond the Middleton family share with one another.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, the future Queen Consort praised her close-knit parents for all they did for her and her siblings, saying, "I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun and I'm very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated.

"I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us. They came to every sports match, they'd be the ones on the side line shouting, and we'd always have our family holidays together."