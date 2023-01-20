Why Queen Camilla is set to spend much of 2023 alone at home

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's predicted that Queen Camilla will spend much of the coming year without her husband, King Charles, by her side as he prepares to take on his new duties as monarch.

With King Charles taking on his first year as monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, the new sovereign no doubt has a 2023 calendar that is already packed with duties, responsibilities and engagements.

While King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla often make joint appearances during official visits and royal outings, the King will be taking on plenty of solo engagements this year as he travels across the nation and even overseas without his wife.

It is predicted that Camilla will spend much of her time at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, with royal sources reportedly having revealed that King Charles is planning a long series of solo tours at home and abroad over his next two years as the new King.

Not to mention, King Charles is now tasked with all of the daily responsibilities once undertaken by his mother that he has to begin after his bizarre morning routine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since taking the crown, King Charles has already travelled to various locations across the UK for engagements without Camilla, while the new Queen Consort has been busy with appearances and work visits of her own.

It's thought that the King wants his first years as monarch to be used to show that he can fill the hardworking shoes of his late mother, who reigned for 70 years and was adored around the world.

It's also thought that King Charles has plans for a world tour in the works with hopes to visit the likes of Australia, New Zealand and the Carribbean "as soon as possible", to gain support of his monarchy and mimic the Queen's 1953 Commonwealth tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The King and his family are keen to hit the ground running in these crucial first few months and years of his reign," a royal source told The Mirror

"He certainly wants to carry on the long-held mantra from his late mother of being seen to be believed, and is very keen to get out and meet as many people as possible."