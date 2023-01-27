Princess Eugenie’s parenting approach that mirrors the Sussexes - though Prince William and Kate don’t follow it!

Princess Eugenie’s parenting approach could be seen to mirror the Sussexes - though Prince William and Kate don’t follow the same one. 

After weeks of scrutiny following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, the Royal Family have reason to celebrate as it was announced Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child. Due this summer following King Charles’ coronation in May the new royal arrival will be the 13th of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren and a younger sibling for August Brooksbank. August will soon turn two years old and we’ve seen special glimpses of him over the years. Though it seems Princess Eugenie’s parenting approach mirrors that of her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when it comes to showing her son online.

The first time fans got to see August’s face was at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations when photos were taken of the royals watching the events. But when it comes to what photos Princess Eugenie shares of her son, they have one thing in common - he’s not facing the camera! 

Apart from the sweet snap of him at a few days old when his proud parents had brought him home from the hospital, August is photographed facing away from the camera. This is the case with everything from the picture of him, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank watching the Jubilee flypast to a snap of them all walking together in the park on the Princess’ birthday. 

In her recent pregnancy announcement photo taken by Jack, August appears gently kissing her baby bump, but his face isn’t clearly visible here. 

This theme is not unique within the Royal Family as since Prince Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as senior royals they’ve rarely shown any glimpses of their children Archie and Lilibet’s faces in photos either. Aside from Lilibet’s first birthday photo in 2022 and their Christmas card photo in 2021, Lilibet hasn’t featured in snaps shared by the couple. 

Whilst Archie has also been angled with his face away from the camera a lot, including in the picture they shared for his 2nd birthday. In this, he was holding balloons and his back was to the camera - something Finding Freedom co-biographer Omid Scobie previously discussed on his The HeirPod podcast.

“This was, I think as we’ve come to experience from the Sussexes, it was a photograph of Archie, but not particularly clear,” he declared at the time.

Though Princess Eugenie's parenting approach is something that the Prince and Princess of Wales haven’t taken with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. As the future King and Queen Consort and with their children high up in the royal line of succession, they're more prominent and photographed publicly more, as well as having photos released by their parents to mark occasions.

Especially with Prince George as a future monarch, the devoted parents likely would find it hard to share their own pictures of their children without showing their faces. However, they do limit the amount of photographs they personally share of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to ensure they still have a high level of privacy day-to-day outside of specific official occasions.

