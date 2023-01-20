How Kate Middleton played a pivotal role in Carole's £24m business that started as a garden shed hobby

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton's business, Party Pieces, has existed for many years and is now worth millions of pounds, but its success is owed to her daughters, particularly her eldest Catherine.

Carole Middleton is the owner of the party shop, Party Pieces.

It has been revealed that this business venture was inspired by her children, the Princess of Wales, and her sister Phillipa.

In 1987, Carole Middleton created a business that she ran out of her garden shed. The business would eventually become known as Party Pieces and sold party supplies including balloons, decorations, games, and favors for parties.

It has been revealed that this venture was completely inspired by her daughter Catherine. In Sean Smith's biography about the Princess of Wales, Kate: A Biography of Kate Middleton, the author delves into Carole's business and how her daughters gave her the inspiration to set up the business.

According to Smith, Carole said, "I was looking for party stuff for my own children's parties. It was impossible to find anything easily in the shops and trying to find value for money party bag presents was a complete nightmare." This then led to Carole creating a one-stop-shop that has now become a hugely successful online brand that caters to everything, from hen parties to christenings!

Princess Catherine was born in 1982 and her sister was born in 1983, so it was the parties they attended and hosted that inspired the business. As their brother James was born in 1987, the same year the business was founded, he was likely too young to have inspired the venture.

The business has only become more successful over time and in October last year, Carole Middleton launched an exciting project in the US as Party Pieces went international by launching a new collaboration with American Supermarket, ShopRite.

Speaking about this new range, Carole, the founder of Party Pieces said, "It’s very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the U.S. starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve. This is the culmination of great teamwork, and we’re happy to partner with Saker ShopRites for our initial launch."

Occasionally, the grandmother of the future King uses her social media account for Party Pieces to give an insight into her life. Carole Middleton shared her festive 'tradition' as she gave an adorable insight into Christmas with George, Charlotte and Louis.

Carole explained that she loves hiding little elf creatures around her house to delight her six grandchildren (including her daughter Pippa's three children named Grace, Arthur, and Rose).

"I’m going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh. As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can’t be too serious at Christmas!" read the caption of Carole's post.