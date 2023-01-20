Sophie Wessex's clashing stripes prove style rules are made for breaking as glam royal steps out in eye-catching blue and black number

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sophie Wessex stepped out in clashing blue and black stripes on Thursday to visit a hospital near Bagshot, proving once again that royal fashion doesn't always have to be so serious.

Sophie Wessex looked amazing for her two public engagements on Thursday, clashing colors with a black and blue striped dress and a pair of timeless suede boots.

The Countess of Wessex's exciting outing near her home at Bagshot Park came one day before her 58th birthday.

Sophie Wessex nailed modern regality on Thursday, stepping out in a funky blue and black striped dress for two important engagements just down the road from her house.

The Countess of Wessex's appearance comes shortly after it was revealed that her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, had joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Scotland to begin her second term at the University of St. Andrew's.

Sophie looked every inch the contemporary royal yesterday as she met with NHS staff at the Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, which is located just a 10-minute drive from her family residence at Bagshot Park. She was also photographed wearing the same outfit for her visit to the Connaught School earlier that day.

🎂 Wishing The Countess of Wessex a very Happy Birthday today.Thank you Connaught School for the lovely cake during HRH's visit yesterday! pic.twitter.com/zTBXeXuDhuJanuary 20, 2023 See more

Sophie teamed her Gabriela Hearst wool-blend dress, which featured blue and black stripes and a midi hemline, with a pair of stylish suede boots and a stunning pearl necklace on a long chain. Her blonde updo also showcased her gorgeous black-and-white pearl earrings and delicate makeup as she toured the newly refurbished hospital.

It's understood that she was shown the hospital's theatre suite, including its anesthetic room and recovery area, during her visit. She also met with staff and patients to learn all about how the refurbishments have benefited the unit.

Sophie also accumulated two surprise accessories at the hospital, receiving a birthday card and bouquet of flowers in honor of her 58th birthday (20 January). It remains unknown how the royal icon plans to spend the big day, but fans have already been quick to praise her for putting her philanthropic projects first.

This isn't the first time Sophie has stepped out in the Gabriela Hearst blue and black striped dress. The Countess also wore the patterned gown for a virtual Ministry of Defence roundtable in September 2020, which saw her discuss the integration of Human Security into military operations with the Minister of the Armed Forces, James Heappey. At the time, she wore her hair down and adorned the dress with a pearl necklace.

Kate Middleton is also a big fan of Gabriela Hearst, having worn the sustainable designer to a number of public engagements in the past. Most recently, the Princess of Wales stepped out in an orange ensemble by the luxurious brand to visit a nursery in Luton. She was also spotted wearing the same striking outfit in December for her high-profile trip to Boston with Prince William.