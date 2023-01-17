Lady Louise Windsor joins King and Queen in Scotland as royal teenager returns to university to learn about 'colonialism'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lady Louise Windsor has returned to Scotland to resume her studies at the University of St. Andrew's, joining the King and Queen Consort in Caledonia before the royal couple heads back to London later this month.

Lady Louise Windsor's second term at the University of St. Andrew's began on Monday, according to the prestigious institution's online calendar.

The eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex is joined in Scotland by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who have been staying at Balmoral Castle since the beginning of January.

Lady Louise Windsor has returned to Scotland to start her second term of studies at the University of St. Andrew's, where she will reportedly be required to learn about 'colonialism' and 'travel.'

The eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex is currently a Freshman at the prestigious institution, which is best known amongst royal circles as the meeting place of Prince William and Kate Middleton. She studies English literature, having achieved the high A-levels results needed to gain entry into the competitive course back in August.

The nineteen-year-old enjoyed a break from school last month, reuniting with her parents and brother, Viscount James, at Bagshot Park in Surrey over Christmas. It's also understood she joined the Royal Family at Sandringham in Norfolk for the holidays.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are currently at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which is about a 2-hour drive from the University of St Andrews.

His Majesty and his 'darling' wife left Sandringham for the Highlands in the first week of 2023, deviating from Queen Elizabeth II's tradition of residing at the Norfolk estate until the beginning of February. It remains unknown if the King and Queen Consort will see Lady Louise Windsor during their time in Scotland.

The royal teenager is now two days into her second term at university, which kicked off on Monday, 16 January.

Lady Louise will be able to choose from a broad selection of modules this spring, including Drama, Reading and Performance, Older Scots Literature, and Shakespeare and Race.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

There is one class, however, that is mandatory for all students in Lady Louise Windsor's year - Empires and Revolutions. According to the course's website, the "module introduces a range of works from the period 1680-1830" and will look at "travel, colonialism, and different constructions of man's natural estate in the early eighteenth century."

Students will also learn about the "development of these themes into Romanticism's passion for literal and figurative journeys, its revolutionary critique of human enslavement by society, and its fascination with the power of Nature."

When asked about Lady Louise Windsor in June 2020, Sophie Wessex spoke candidly about her wishes for her daughter's future. "She's working hard and will do A-levels," the 57-year-old revealed. "I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."