Kate Middleton reveals the surprising way she stays fit and it doesn't involve the gym

Kate Middleton shared new details on her fitness routine on Thursday - and it surprisingly isn't as gym-heavy as you might think.

Kate Middleton shared her secret to staying fit at 41 yesterday, revealing the surprising way she manages to 'squeeze' activity into her days as a busy working mother.

The Princess of Wales shared the personal update on Thursday, during a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby league team at Hampton Court Palace.

Kate Middleton has revealed the secret to her enviable fitness – and surprisingly, it's not regular trips to the gym.

The Princess of Wales spoke openly about her workout routine on Thursday at Hampton Court Palace in London, where she was hosting a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team in honor of their recent success at the World Cup final.

The exciting engagement saw the 41-year-old, who took over as Patron of England Rugby from Prince Harry last year, congratulate athletes and coaches following the team's defeat of France in November.

It also gave the princess an opportunity to speak about her love of the sport, which goes hand-in-hand with her passion for health and fitness.

When asked by one of the athletes if she goes to the gym, Kate replied, "It's running around after the children – I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

It has also been revealed in the past how Kate Middleton's diet, which is high in nutritious foods, fuels her fast-paced lifestyle. The health-conscious mum knows all too well the importance of eating well to keep her energy up, having come from a background of playing competitive sports like hockey, sailing, and cross-country running.

Yesterday's conversational snippet gives royal fans yet another exciting glimpse into the Prince and Princess of Wales's home life outside of the spotlight.

The royal couple moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last summer with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, after years of residing at Kensington Palace in London. It's understood that the Wales family's new abode, which is located on the grounds of Windsor Great Park, does not have a gym or a swimming pool – meaning William and Kate likely have to get creative when it comes to staying in shape. Fortunately, raising three young children appears to be all they need to keep their blood pumping.

In December 2021, Prince William revealed that Princess Charlotte is known for "running around the kitchen" in the mornings and doing "hip movements" to songs like Shakira's 'Waka Waka.'

"She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing," he said during an interview on Apple's Time to Walk podcast.