James Middleton makes a sad announcement after the loss of an important family member with special connection to sister Catherine

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

James Middleton has shared a heartbreaking update with fans after the loss of his dog, Ella. Kate Middleton's younger brother shared the sad news on Instagram, posting two black and white photos of the cocker spaniel. Ella is a special dog to James, as he named his successful business after her and he credits the dog with helping him during his battle with depression. Ella was also the mother of Kate and William’s former dog, Lupo.

James Middleton has said goodbye to his beloved dog, Ella, with a moving social media post

Ella was an important member of the Middleton family, having been credited with helping James through his depression and she was the mother of William and Kate’s dog, Lupo

In other royal news, how Kate Middleton played a pivotal role in Carole's £24m business that started as a garden shed hobby

"It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away," James Middleton posted on Friday. "For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I'm going to miss her terribly."

The moving social media post included black and white shots of the cocker spaniel as James continued his emotional tribute.

"Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the garden alongside [the late family dog] Tilly. I took this picture just a few hours before she died."

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)

"I'm just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn't make it any easier," James wrote. "Goodnight my darling Ella, Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me."

Ella was the first dog James owned as an adult, and she was an important presence in his life.

He previously credited the adorable dog as his support while struggling with depression. While appearing on a chat show in the UK in 2020, James revealed that Ella came along to his therapy sessions, which made all the difference.

"I got this diagnosis and Ella came to all of my therapy sessions, which I was reluctant to go from the start. But with her by my side, I really became confident in understanding that I had a mental illness."

"I would go so far as to say that I owe Ella my life, and she doesn't know that," he said at the time.

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

James even credits the dog for introducing him to his wife, Alizee Thevenet.

The pair met in 2018 and were engaged by the following the year. They were wed in France in 2021 and it all started thanks to Ella.

For the Telegraph, James wrote, "The two of us were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realizing she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back."

Alizee thought James was a server, and ordered a drink while petting the dog.

"Little did I know, I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella," he said.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

A special pooch, and Ella has another important connection. She was the mother of Lupo, the black cocker spaniel Prince William and Kate Middleton loved for nine years, until the dog’s death in November 2020.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," the Prince and Princess of Wales said in a statement at the time. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."

Kate Middleton had previously told guests the main reason for getting Lupo was as a means of support while Prince William was away in the Falkland Islands.

Kate and William have since got another dog from James, another cocker spaniel called Orla. Orla appeared in Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday portraits.