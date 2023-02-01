Queen Camilla recreates iconic photo of Prince Philip as she undertakes royal first

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla recreated an iconic photo of Prince Philip as she undertook a royal first on January 31 a month after receiving an important new role.

The Queen Consort visited Lille Barracks on January 31 for the first time since becoming Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

This role was once held by Prince Philip and the Queen recreated a special photo taken of him with the Battalion in 2017.

The start of 2023 might not have gone quite as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla might’ve hoped amid intense scrutiny following the allegations made in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, but they’ve remained steadfastly devoted to their royal duties. After recent engagements together in Scotland and Greater Manchester, Queen Camilla stepped out solo in Aldershot, Surrey on January 31. She did so not only as Queen, but also as the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards - a role that she was granted on December 21, 2022 by His Majesty.

The role had previously been held by Prince Andrew since 2017, but before him the late Duke of Edinburgh had held it for 42 years. So it was perhaps only fitting that Queen Camilla recreated an iconic photo of Prince Philip during her inaugural visit to Lille Barracks as Colonel.

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For this important engagement Queen Camilla wore a ravishing red dress and beamed as she met not only members of the Battalion but their families too. Some members of the Battalion even returned to provide the Bearer Party for the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service last year and Queen Camilla presented medals to the 1st Battalion during her visit.

She also gathered alongside the Battalion for a very special photo with her seated formally at the front. It was during this part of the day that the Queen Consort is said to have initially been a little puzzled when two of the officers proceeded to sit on the floor at either end of the picture.

As per Hello! (opens in new tab), Second Lieutenant Archie Denison-Smith claimed to PA, “She was just asking if I was okay and then she asked why the two junior officers were on the floor. It was a nod to recreating that picture. We explained why it was."

(Image credit: Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

The picture in question was a photo taken at the very same barracks in 2017 featuring Prince Philip seated at the front during his time as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. This touching tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh is especially significant given it was Queen Camilla’s first time visiting the barracks since taking on her late father-in-law’s former role.

There is another royal role Queen Camilla took on from Prince Philip as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles. She is also now Patron of Book Aid International which is a significant position the Duke of Edinburgh also previously held.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Discussing the legacy left by her father-in-law last year, Queen Camilla highlighted their bond as she delivered a speech at a birthday lunch held for her by The Oldie.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s philosophy was clear: ‘Look up and look out, say less, do more – and get on with the job’ - and that is just what I intend to do,” she declared. "Both he and Her Majesty have always been the very touchstone of what it truly means to “get on with the job”, and an inspiration to each one of us here to do the same, whatever our age."