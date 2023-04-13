We can't stop thinking about Princess Catherine's sparkly crystal-embellished heels that are the ultimate fairytale shoes
Princess Catherine's sparkly crystal-embellished heels from Gianvito Rossi are the stuff of dreams
There's one pair of Princess Catherine's shoes that we just cannot stop thinking about.
- Princess Catherine is the proud owner of some very special sparkly heels.
- The Princess of Wales has plenty of impressive heels in her closet, but her crystal-embellished Gianvito Rossis are particularly beautiful.
Kate Middleton's heels collection, her dresses and her incredible pieces of jewelry never fail to leave royal fashion fans swooning when the Princess of Wales steps out for royal engagements.
While the future Queen Consort always nails smart casual, rocking her favorite jeans, go-to Superga plimsols or bargain Zara blazer, we can't help but hail Kate's more glamorous looks as her most iconic, especially when it comes to accessories.
Her shimmering gold belt holds a special place in our hearts, while her bright orange beaded bag is one of our favorites from her collection, too.
When it comes to shoes, however, her sparkly crystal-embellished heels from Gianvito Rossi are ones that are seriously memorable.
Rania Heeled Pumps, $2575 (opens in new tab) (£1,999 (opens in new tab)) | Gianvito Rossi
The Rania heels from Gianvito Rossi have been worn by the Princess of Wales on a number of special occasions and are perfect if you're looking to invest in a pair of ultimate glam night out shoes.
Blythe Mesh Embellished Half-D'Orsay Pumps, $86 (opens in new tab) (£89 (opens in new tab)) | Charles & Keith
If Princess Catherine's Gianvito Rossi crystal heels are way out of your price range, these embellished mesh heels by Charles & Keith are a similar alternative for under $100.
The Gianvito Rossi Rania pumps are embellished with crystals with a suede and mesh composition, complete with a classic 105mm stiletto heel and a gorgeous silver and nude colorway.
Priced at $2,575, the Rania heels have been worn for a number of special occasions by Catherine, including the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards in Boston.
Princess Catherine teamed the wow factor shoes with a striking green gown from Solace London and a stunning emerald choker for the event in the USA last December.
Kate also wore the same shoes with a beautiful ice blue gown by Phillipa Lepley as she and Prince William attended a special reception hosted by the Governor-General of the Bahamas during their trip there in March 2022, although the shoes were mainly covered the flowing hem of the exquisite dress.
-
-
