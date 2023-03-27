Kate Middleton nails the perfect spring outfit as she rewears her favorite Zara blazer with casual blue jeans

Kate Middleton re-wore her favorite Zara blazer during her latest royal outing for her Shaping Us campaign.

The Princess of Wales looked ready for spring in the cream textured blazer from Zara, which she paired with a pair of classic blue skinny jeans.

Kate shared the campaign video to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram page and left fashion fans in awe of the smart casual look.

Kate Middleton's dresses never fail to leave royal fashion fans swooning, but the Princess of Wales is also partial to keeping things casual with a pair of jeans and often adds her beloved Superga plimsols or another pair of her favorite white sneakers to complete her off-duty denim looks.

But on Saturday, March 25, Kate managed to nail sophisticated and casual in one outfit when she wore her favorite smart textured cream Zara blazer and teamed it with a pair of Kate's beloved casual blue jeans.

Accessorising her outfit, Kate wore a pair of silver drop earrings and sported her famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which previously belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Featuring an elegant double-breasted design, textured boucle-esque fabric and a beautiful ecru color, the blazer also adds an extra bit of glamor with its gold-toned buttons.

Unfortunately, as is with many of Kate's pieces, her exact Zara blazer is out of stock. However, you can grab an almost identical version on the website for under $100.

(opens in new tab) Textured Double Breastes Blazer $85.78 (opens in new tab) (£69.99 (opens in new tab)) | Zara Get the Princess of Wales's look with this Zara blazer, which features similar gold buttons and her favorite tailored fit. Featuring a lapel collar, long sleeves with shoulder pads, this Kate-esque blazer is the perfect spring staple.

The Princess of Wales wore the combo, which is perfect for spring, to meet with Iceland's Executive Chair Richard Walker to chat about about her Shaping Us campaign.

The video, which shows Kate chatting to Richard about all the "soft skills" businesses look for and how the foundations for them are laid in early childhood, was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Twitter and Instagram pages.

Kate also wore this exact Zara blazer on February 8, when she visited Landau Forte College in Derby with Captain Preet Chandi MBE, the first woman of colour to complete a solo expedition to the South Pole, as well as the world record holder for the furthest unsupported solo polar ski expedition in history.

For that occasion, Kate kept things casual again as she teamed her blazer with a pair of navy trousers and her favorite Veja Esplar trainers.

Kate Middleton is clearly a fan of Zara. The Princess of Wales recently sported a houndstooth skirt from Zara when she visited Wales with Prince William. She teamed the gorgeous skirt with black suede boots and a long, cream coat.