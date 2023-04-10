We can't stop thinking about Kate Middleton's bright orange beaded bag with the glorious wooden handle

Kate Middleton debuted a bright orange beaded bag, and we simply can't get enough of it. Here's where you can buy the highly coveted summer purse.

There's a wide range of summer handbags to choose from out there. You could opt for a rattan bag, a light leather crossbody, or even a large beach bag for those long-awaited days spent in the sun. Needless to say, with all of the options, it can be hard to narrow down a select few that are suitable for our wardrobes this summer - and we hit the jackpot after seeing Kate Middleton's romantic orange bag.

Kate's stylish outfits always impress us, but this creamsicle dream bag certainly tickled our fancy from the second we laid eyes on it. She sported this bag in Jamaica while visiting the Shortwood Teacher’s College - but you certainly don't have to be on royal engagement to add this super stylish bag to your fashion arsenal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This beautifully handcrafted bag is vintage (of course - we'd expect nothing less from the Princess), and hard to come by, seeing as its details are the stuff of dreams. The orange color alone is enough to make the bag an enviable item, but add in the beaded, summery detailing and it's on another level.

As if those details weren't enough, the bag's bamboo handle is super trendy, calling to some recently released Gucci handbags that have been on the rise in popularity. Plus, for all of the folks out there who need a bag that fits a variety of personal items, this bag has a pretty large central compartment - so yes, you can fit your tissues, lip balms, gum, mini hairbrush, phone, wallet, and whatever other items you have floating around in your bags in there.

This bag is the perfect summer accessory for any occasion - so whether you're sporting a flowy white dress or a pair of cutoffs and a button down, this bag is sure to elevate any outfit combo you throw its way.

Just look at Kate's outfit - although her white pantsuit and blouse are undoubtedly gorgeous, the bag is the perfect supplement for what would have otherwise been a fairly lukewarm look.

Side note: does looking at this bag make anyone else crave an Aperol Spritz?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since this bag is vintage and was manufactured in Japan in the '60s by the brand Wayne Taylor, it's slightly difficult to source - especially seeing as virtually anything the Princess wears sells out in mere hours if the public gets wind of it.

No need to worry though, friends, we have sourced the bag and it is available to purchase for any and all summer wardrobe needs. You're welcome in advance.