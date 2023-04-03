We can't stop thinking about Kate Middleton's gold belt as the simple accessory is perfect for spring

Kate Middleton's gold belt is the perfect chic but simple style that you can copy to amplify any outfit.

The Princess of Wales is known for her enviable style and fashion-forward wardrobe choices.

Her shimmering gold belt is a great example of a chic look you can copy and add to a number of looks.

Kate Middleton's dresses are always given credit for the Princess' stylish looks. Whether she is attending a royal engagement or a star-studded awards show, Catherine is always styled to perfection with the perfect dress.

But why aren't we giving more credit to her accessories? Yes, the Princess wears fabulous dresses, but sometimes the styling is what pulls the whole look together and amplifies a look to the next level - and we want to incorporate this into our wardrobe!

In 2021 Kate wore a gorgeous lilac dress to the Earthshot Prize 2021. The Princess' Alexander McQueen dress featured a boat neckline, capped sleeves, and thin pleats on the floating fabric. This Grecian style look was the perfect dress for the event and was perfectly accessorized with a gorgeous gold belt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Diamante Jewel Waist Belt (£31.20 (opens in new tab)) $52.80 | Karen Millen (opens in new tab) Crafted in a champagne hue, this belt is adorned with diamante jewels for an ultra-glamorous aesthetic. Add this piece to a shift dress to create an hourglass silhouette. Featuring, a diamante jewel design, a clasp fastening, and a gold chain.

This belt is the perfect accessory for the Princess who was looking for a chic way to elevate this lilac dress and add a bit of shimmer. It cinched in Catherine's waist and and added an elegant silhouette to this red carpet look.

Catherine was also able to re-wear this dress multiple times and simply changed up the belt in order to create a whole new ensemble and breathe a new lease of life into the dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Chain Belt in Gold, (£69.00 (opens in new tab)) $139.00 |Whistles (opens in new tab) Add a chain belt to any outfit and it will instantly accelerate it to the next level. This one has been designed in a gold tone and comes in an adjustable length, so you can style it with everything from sleek dresses to chunkier knits. The fit includes; clasp fastening and an adjustable length.

There are a whole range of gold belts that are currently in style, so you don't have to go for a glammed-up look like the Princess. If you prefer a less glitzy look, there are a number of chain belts available in stores that are the perfect accessory to accentuate your waist and add a new element and style to your outfit.

Gold belts are also perfectly versatile and can be added to blazers, dresses, trousers, or really any look. So take a leaf out of Kate Middleton'e style book, and accessorize!