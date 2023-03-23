Carole Middleton's elegant pussy bow blouse is the epitome of spring style

Carole Middleton showed she has a similar sense of style to her daughter, the Princess of Wales, as she sported a gorgeous pussy bow blouse on her Party Pieces website.

Carole Middleton showed off her elegant style as she posed with unicorn balloons on the Party Pieces website.

Her daughter, Kate, often wears a similar style of pussy bow blouse for her royal engagements.

In other royal news, Princess Margaret's granddaughter dresses to impress in first modeling shoot and we can't help but notice she's inherited her grandma's style.

Carole Middleton was the picture of sophistication in a soft white pussy bow blouse - the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.

Showing off a beaming smile and perfectly blow-dried hair, the resemblance between her and Kate was clear as she posed for the camera.

From the photo, which appears on the Party Pieces website, it looks as though Carole has teamed the stunning blouse with a pair of simple blue denim jeans and a tan leather belt - though the piece could just as easily be dressed up for a more glamorous event.

(Image credit: Party Pieces)

(opens in new tab) Button Blouse With Bow, $36.90 (£29.99) | Zara (opens in new tab) Get Carole's look with this off-white blouse from Zara, which features a pussy bow neck in the same fabric. The blouse also features long cuffed sleeves with pleats, and a front button fastening with textured metal buttons.

Kate Middleton, Carole's eldest daughter, is also a big fan of pussy bow blouses. She wore one herself only a few weeks ago, teamed with a bold emerald suit, to host Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway for an important meeting about the environment with Prince William.

And this isn't the first time Carole has copied her daughter's fashion sense. Back in October, Carole emulated Kate's style in a cropped monochrome jacket as she made an appearance in Jersey to launch a new business collaboration with American Supermarket, Shop Rite.

While attending the opening, Carole wore a pair of black cigarette pants, which she paired with a black and white checked cropped jacket. She also paired this look with a pair of black leather court shoes which perfectly complemented the ensemble. This was a stylish look that The Princess of Wales has often been photographed wearing during royal engagements.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton also stunned in her daughter Kate Middleton's Me+Em dress for the opening of Royal Ascot 2022. The business owner was photographed in the same two-tone pink buttoned dress that's owned by Kate.

While it is unclear if this was Kate's exact dress or whether Carole owns her own version, it is clear that this mother and daughter duo share the same taste in fashion.

It's hardly surprising that Carole takes fashion inspiration from her daughter. From Kate Middleton's dresses to her off-duty summer espadrilles, and go-to Superga plimsols, the Princess of Wales is a fashion icon to many.