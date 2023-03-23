Princess Margaret's granddaughter dresses to impress in first modeling shoot and we can't help but notice she's inherited her grandma's style

Princess Margaret's granddaughter's modeling debut wows royal fans as the youngster celebrates her 21st birthday with a glam cover shoot

Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon (1930 - 2002), London, UK, circa 1990.
(Image credit: Kypros/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Princess Margaret's granddaughter's modeling debut features fashion the late royal would definitely approve of as she graces the cover of legendary style and society bible Tatler.

Princess Margaret's granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones stunned royal watchers across the globe when she made a splash at Tatler's Little Black Book party in November 2022. 

Not only was she twinning with one of her late grandma's most iconic looks - but her joie de vivre was crystal clear in images from the event. Ahead of turning 21, the youngster graces the cover of Tatler (opens in new tab) and discussed, among other things, the party in London, "it was wild, super fun, I loved it," she said. 

We know that Princess Margaret had a fabulously lavish way of paying for Harrods shopping trips and loved a party. She was also a fashion icon in her time and beyond. 

It's impossible to ignore the similarities to the late Princess in the cover shoot - including a pretty rambunctious feather hat that's very Margaret!

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 20: Princess Margaret Arrives At Ascot For Ladies Day

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Apart from being her style mini-me, it looks like Princess Margaret's extravagant lifestyle lives on in her only granddaughter, who dons stunning clothing and jewelry from the mega elite Harry Winston and Boucheron in her cover shoot.

The choice of accessories in the images, taken by Parisian photographer Luc Braquet (opens in new tab), reflects more than her elite upbringing as the young aristocrat's passion for jewelry is more than a taste for the finer things.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Samuel Aikten (L) and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones attend the Tatler Little Black Book Party with Michael Kors at The Windmill Soho on November 03, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tatler)

She's currently living in Paris, studying photography and jewelry at the Haute École de Joaillerie. According to Tatler, this establishment is considered a, "feeder school for Bulgari, Boucheron and the rest of the haute joaillerie world."

Acknowledging her late grandma and grandpa she told the publication, "I probably get the photography from my grandfather and the jewelry from my grandmother."

Princess Margaret At Kew Gardens To Open A Marine Display.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Kensington Palace's famous former resident had plenty of stunning pieces of jewelry, so it's hard to know where to start. Princess Margaret's diadem is one of her more striking pieces, but it transpires that the late royal was involved in the design process of some of her most unique personal collection.

Lady Margarita, who was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, discussed her grandmother's natural creativity and design - revealing that it's been an influence on her work.

TRH Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with Bridesmaids Margarita Armstrong-Jones (Right) And Grace Van Cutsem (Middle) And Lady Louise (Left), following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Detailing the story behind a particularly beautiful brooch, Lady Margarita revealed that the piece, made by renowned jeweler Andrew Grima, was based on a piece of lichen the Princess found on the grounds of Balmoral Castle.

"That was an influence, because I love more natural pieces," she said.

As time passes, it's likely that her grandma's influence will be increasingly evident in her granddaughter's style, design, and love for life. "She is such an influence," said Lady Margarita of the late Princess. "She was very creative herself."

