Kate Middleton looks so chic in emerald suit and blouse for very important meeting

Kate Middleton glowed in an emerald Burberry suit for her latest engagement with Prince William at Windsor Castle, leaving fashion fans everywhere green with envy over the royal's impeccable style.

Kate Middleton has stepped out in style once again, wearing a Burberry green power suit with a matching pussybow blouse for her latest royal engagement.

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William at Windsor Castle on Thursday to host Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway for an important meeting about the environment.

In other royal news, Sarah Ferguson says Queen's corgis 'bark at nothing' as they sense late monarch 'passing by'.



Kate Middleton has nailed the royal dress code once again, stepping out in a Burberry emerald green suit and matching pussy-bow blouse for her latest engagement with Prince William at Windsor Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway at the Berkshire residence on Thursday for an important round table discussion on environmental issues, much to the delight of Europe's royal fans.

The two power couples posed for photographs following the meeting, which was also attended by representatives of leading Norwegian businesses working on green energy solutions. The visit aimed to promote an increased business sector with a focus on green industrial transition, innovation, and energy, as well as Norwegian literature and music.

Kate, 41, went for a color-blocking aesthetic for the engagement, wearing a Burberry jewel green blazer and trousers with a custom-made pussy bow blouse.

(Image credit: Getty)

If the green silk shirt looks familiar, that's because it was last worn by the princess during a trip to a London school to promote her Early Childhood Education campaign last month. She paired the striking outfit with delicate drop earrings, a stroke of lipstick, and her signature straight long hair. The sharp ensemble comes after Kate paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by wearing a £30k leek brooch to a St. David's Day parade in Windsor.

Meanwhile, Prince William kept things simple in a navy suit, white shirt, and red tie.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Prince and Princess of Wales's high-profile engagement at Windsor Castle comes shortly after it was reported that Kate and William attended the christening of Pippa Middleton's daughter, Rose, in Bucklebury, Berkshire. The 38-year-old and her husband, James Matthews, welcomed their third child last summer, less than two years after their second baby, Grace, was born. They had their first child, whom they named Arthur, in October 2018.