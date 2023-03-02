Kate Middleton and Prince William attend important family event in Catherine's home town
Kate Middleton and Prince William went to an important family event with the entire Middleton family in Bucklebury, Berkshire
Kate Middleton and Prince William went to an important family event in Berkshire, where Catherine spent most of her childhood.
- Prince William and Catherine have been busy with a number of engagements in the past few weeks.
- However, the royals found time to attend a very special family event in Berkshire.
The Prince and Princess of Wales both have packed schedules and have been in Wales for the past few days for the Six Nations rugby match, and a number of other charitable engagements. Despite their packed schedule, the Prince and Princess made the time to attend an important family event, their niece's baptism.
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are the parents of three children, Arthur, who is four, Grace, who is nearly three, and Rose who is just seven months old.
Pippa and James held a christening for their youngest daughter Rose in the past week and they invited family and friends to celebrate with them at the local village church in Berkshire. The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reported, 'Prince William and Catherine both attended the service'.
It is presumed that Carole and Michael Middleton were also in attendance for their sixth grandchild's christening, but it is unclear if Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were also at the celebration to see their youngest cousin baptized.
Since moving to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate, the Princess of Wales is now living in the same county as the rest of her family. Her parents live in Bucklebury Manor which is just a stone's throw from their youngest son's home. James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet have been married since 2021 and reportedly live in the Bucklebury area with their numerous dogs.
Although Pippa and her husband previously lived in London with their children, the pair also made the move to Berkshire at the end of 2022. It has been reported that the couple and their children now live in a £ 15 million Georgian stately home in Berkshire, which is just a 20-minute drive from Bucklebury Manor.
Catherine's parents didn't always live in Bucklebury Manor and actually only brought the property just over a decade ago. The reason Carole and Michael Middleton had to sell their previous £1.3 million village home was that they reportedly found the property too overlooked.
While this wasn't an issue when their children were growing up, soon after Catherine married Prince William, they decided that they needed more privacy from the press. However, Bucklebury Manor has become a beloved fixture in the Middleton family and was even the location of Pippa and Matthew's wedding reception when they tied the knot back in 2017.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
