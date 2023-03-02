Kate Middleton and Prince William attend important family event in Catherine's home town

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and Prince William went to an important family event in Berkshire, where Catherine spent most of her childhood.

The Prince and Princess of Wales both have packed schedules and have been in Wales for the past few days for the Six Nations rugby match, and a number of other charitable engagements. Despite their packed schedule, the Prince and Princess made the time to attend an important family event, their niece's baptism.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are the parents of three children, Arthur, who is four, Grace, who is nearly three, and Rose who is just seven months old.

Pippa and James held a christening for their youngest daughter Rose in the past week and they invited family and friends to celebrate with them at the local village church in Berkshire. The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reported, 'Prince William and Catherine both attended the service'.

(Image credit: Getty)

It is presumed that Carole and Michael Middleton were also in attendance for their sixth grandchild's christening, but it is unclear if Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were also at the celebration to see their youngest cousin baptized.

Since moving to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate, the Princess of Wales is now living in the same county as the rest of her family. Her parents live in Bucklebury Manor which is just a stone's throw from their youngest son's home. James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet have been married since 2021 and reportedly live in the Bucklebury area with their numerous dogs.

Although Pippa and her husband previously lived in London with their children, the pair also made the move to Berkshire at the end of 2022. It has been reported that the couple and their children now live in a £ 15 million Georgian stately home in Berkshire, which is just a 20-minute drive from Bucklebury Manor.

(Image credit: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

Catherine's parents didn't always live in Bucklebury Manor and actually only brought the property just over a decade ago. The reason Carole and Michael Middleton had to sell their previous £1.3 million village home was that they reportedly found the property too overlooked.

While this wasn't an issue when their children were growing up, soon after Catherine married Prince William, they decided that they needed more privacy from the press. However, Bucklebury Manor has become a beloved fixture in the Middleton family and was even the location of Pippa and Matthew's wedding reception when they tied the knot back in 2017.