Sarah Ferguson says Queen's corgis 'bark at nothing' as they sense late monarch 'passing by'

The Queen's beloved corgis apparently 'bark at nothing', says their new owner Sarah Ferguson, with the Duchess of York believing it's when the late monarch is 'passing by'.

Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Prince Andrew adopted the Queen's two corgis, Muick and Sandy, following Her Majesty's death in September. At the time, the news comes as no surprise as the pets were gifted to the late monarch by the Duke of York.

The Queen owned around 30 corgis and dorgis during her lifetime and was such a well-known fan of these dogs that the breed has now become synonymous with royalty and Her Majesty herself.

Now, Sarah has opened up about what life is like taking care of the Queen's Corgis at Royal Lodge. She said, "They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic."

She added that she feels there is a deeper meaning behind their barking at nothing, hinting that it could be the Queen's presence.

(Image credit: Getty)

"They’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by," she said. Sarah also added, "They’re with me a lot, and they think I’m very funny."

Sarah, who also owns five Norfolk terriers, said a month after adopting the dogs that they were "national treasures" and said that it was "a big honor" to be caring for them.

She said of the many dogs she now owns, "They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move, but I’ve got used to it now."

Prince William reassured mourners following the Queen’s death that the corgis were being "spoiled rotten." He said, "They're going to be looked after fine, they're two very friendly corgis and they've got a good home.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Sarah has also reflected on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth, describing her as her 'idol.'

The Duchess said, "She put you at ease straightaway... because it's terrifying, you know? I used to sit there for hours thinking, 'Oh my gosh, this is somebody's lifetime to have an audience with the Queen, and I'm sitting having a cup of tea.'

"She was so brilliant at putting you at ease. She had the most incredible faith of any single person I've ever met. She just knew what to do. She knew how to make people feel good. She never took it onboard as about her. It's about the monarchy, about making someone feel good. She was my total idol."

She added that if she were able to talk to Queen Elizabeth today, she would "tell her about the magnolia trees in the garden, because she loved that, and the primroses on the banks of Windsor, and the snowdrops. She would love that her doggies were walking wherever she walked before."