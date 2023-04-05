Who are Queen Camilla’s grandchildren and how many does she have?

Queen Camilla’s grandchildren are understood to have a wonderful bond with Her Majesty and it’s clear they’re a huge part of her life.

The Queen’s grandchildren have been mentioned and glimpsed plenty of times over the years though not every fan will know who they are.

Here we reveal Queen Camilla’s sweet bond with her grandchildren and all we know about these members of her and King Charles’ blended family.

Whilst the late Queen’s grandchildren, from Prince William to Lady Louise Windsor, are incredibly well-known across the world, Queen Camilla’s grandchildren are much more rarely seen. The Queen Consort is believed to enjoy precious time with them in private, especially when she’s at Ray Mill House in Wiltshire. Opening up to British Vogue (opens in new tab) last year ahead of her milestone 75th birthday Queen Camilla shared plenty of special anecdotes about her five grandchildren, including how she loves to pick them up from school when she’s in the area.

“You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have,” she explained. “One’s at a school very near my house, so when I am in Wiltshire and her parents are away, I can nip over and pick her up and take her home.”

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

It seems Queen Camilla’s grandchildren are also fond of messaging her as she also reflected on how “nice” it is to receive a text from them.

“It’s very nice getting a text,” she said. “We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too. That’s the way it’s always been.”

She also remarked upon her two granddaughters in particular during another interview with Australian Women’s Weekly (opens in new tab) and about how they’ve grown up so much in recent years.

Queen Camilla disclosed, “The girls are becoming teenagers, which is a bit of a worry. I'd quite like to put a lid on their heads and make them small again because they're all sweet and scrubbed and nice. Now they're quite keen to have a good argument!”

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Whether these occasional teenage arguments are with each other or their grandmother wasn’t explained, but all five of Queen Camilla’s grandchildren seem to have a brilliant relationship with her. Before Christmas Queen Camilla’s secret night out with them to see ABBA Voyage in London showcased her love of attending special experiences with them.

But whilst they’re clearly a huge part of her life, not all fans might know that much about Queen Camilla’s grandchildren, who aren’t royals themselves. Here we reveal who Queen Camilla’s grandchildren are and what you need to know about them…

Who are Queen Camilla's grandchildren?

Lola Parker Bowles

Lola is the oldest of Queen Camilla’s grandchildren at 16 years old and was born in 2007. She’s the daughter of Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles - a restaurant critic who many fans of UK MasterChef might be familiar with - and his wife Sara Buys, who separated in 2018. She was pictured as a child being held by her doting dad Tom as they walked around during Trooping the Color 2009 but weren’t part of the Buckingham Palace balcony reunion of the Royal Family.

It’s not known whether going forward she could be part of future Trooping the Color celebrations with the royals now her grandmother is Queen. She was briefly seen at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral attending alongside her father, brother Freddy, aunt Laura Lopes and her Lopes cousins.

(Image credit: Photo by Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images)

Eliza Lopes

Eliza is the daughter of Queen Camilla’s daughter Laura Lopes and her husband Harry Lopes and was born in 2008. She is 15 years old and was also pictured as a child being held by Laura at Trooping the Color 2009, alongside her uncle and cousin Lola. Like her cousins she hasn’t been pictured frequently in recent years though she did also pay her respects at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022. As a child she also got the honor of being a flower girl at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding and was seen adorably being held by her step-grandfather King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

(Image credit: Photo by James Devaney/FilmMagic via Getty)

Gus Lopes

Gus is the son of Laura and Harry Lopes, twin brother of Louis and younger brother of Eliza. He was born in December 2009 and will turn 14 this winter. He was also pictured with his siblings, cousins and parents at Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral. Gus is one of the members of Queen Camilla’s family who will have a big role to play at her and King Charles’ coronation as a Page of Honor.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Louis Lopes

Louis is the son of Laura and Harry Lopes, the twin brother of Gus and younger brother of Eliza and will also be turning 14 this winter. He joined the rest of his family at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year and will be one of Queen Camilla’s Pages of Honor at the coronation in May.

(Image credit: Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Frederick Parker Bowles

Also known as Freddy, Frederick is the son of Tom Parker Bowles and Sara Buys and was born in 2010, making him the youngest of Queen Camilla’s grandchildren at 13 years old. Just like his cousins Gus and Louis, Frederick is also set to be one of Queen Camilla’s Pages of Honor at the coronation and attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.