‘Forgiving’ King Charles giving Prince Harry valuable ‘opportunity’ over coronation weekend

King Charles could give Prince Harry a valuable “opportunity” over the coronation weekend in light of his “forgiving” mood.

His Majesty is said to be feeling “generally quite forgiving” as the countdown to his coronation in May continues.

It’s claimed there’s a sense of “rallying around” him in the Royal Family and he’s “ensuring” they have the chance to “pull together”.

King Charles is reportedly feeling in the mood to “forgive” following what has been a challenging start to the year for the Royal Family. In January Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, unveiled shocking revelations that sparked more reports of a “rift” between Prince Harry and his father and brother. Despite this, King Charles could be giving Prince Harry a huge “opportunity” over his coronation weekend as his mood is said to be “generally quite forgiving” at the moment.

This is apparently something that extends to his entire family, with sources claiming to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), that His Majesty is prepared to bring his younger brother Prince Andrew in “from the cold”. The publication has also reported that the coronation is being used by King Charles to heal “family divisions”.

Prior to Buckingham Palace’s recent statement confirming Prince Harry will be at his father’s coronation ceremony, speculation was rife over whether the Sussexes would attend. Reports have also recently alleged that King Charles is “infuriated” by Prince Andrew amid claims he’s reluctant to relocate from his Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

Despite this, however, one source has claimed that the focus within the Royal Family is on “pulling together” as they prepare for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s big day.

They alleged that “there’s a warmth around the place and a proper rallying around the King, who in turn is showing some serious EQ (emotional intelligence) by ensuring the family is given the opportunity to pull together”.

The same source also remarked upon how “all four” of the late Queen’s children including Prince Andrew supposedly spent “most of the Easter weekend” together with their “assorted children and plus-ones”, which again showcases a sense of full family unity. It’s also been reported that King Charles is “pleased” the Duke of Sussex will be at the ceremony, even if Prince Harry’s “compromise” means Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will remain in California.

King Charles’ coronation will mark the first time Prince Harry has publicly reunited with the immediate and extended Royal Family since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as he didn’t spend Easter with the royals. Given his acceptance of his coronation invite and King Charles’ “forgiving” mood, this could perhaps indicate that father and son could at least have the “opportunity” to start to heal their reported “rift”.

Back in 2022 Prince Harry was asked by ITV News’ Tom Bradby about whether he would attend if invited to His Majesty’s coronation and replied that “a lot can happen” between now and then.

"The door is always open. The ball is in their court,” he declared, suggesting a willingness to grow closer once again with his family. “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it."

Now it seems King Charles is trying to "ensure" his nearest and dearest have the "opportunity" to come together ready for the coronation as a united Royal Family.