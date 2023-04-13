Prince Harry’s ‘compromise’ a ‘shame’ for King Charles who’ll miss out on ‘lovely treat’ at coronation

Prince Harry’s “compromise” is a “shame” for King Charles who’ll miss out on a “lovely treat” over the coronation weekend, according to a royal commentator.

The Duke of Sussex’s decision to attend the coronation means that His Majesty will definitely miss out on a special “opportunity”.

It’s been suggested that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s absence will be felt deeply by King Charles.

After months of speculation over whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be reuniting with the immediate and extended Royal Family at King Charles’ coronation it’s been confirmed that only Prince Harry will be attending. This means that we won’t get to see Meghan Markle wear two tiaras at the ceremony or see any adorable couple moments between her and Prince Harry. Now it’s been claimed that Prince Harry’s “compromise” is a “shame” for King Charles who’ll miss out on a huge “treat” over one of the biggest weekends of his life.

On April 12, Buckingham Palace announced that they were “pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service” whilst Meghan will “remain” at the couple’s Santa Barbara mansion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

(Image credit: Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

This news will likely have been met with sadness from many fans who might’ve hoped to see most of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren over the coronation weekend. Royal commentator Jennie Bond believes King Charles has missed out immensely on the “treat” of getting to spend time with his Sussex grandchildren.

Getting candid with OK! (opens in new tab), Jennie expressed her belief that it’s a huge “shame” that Prince Harry’s “compromise” cost his father this precious “opportunity”.

“I realise Charles will be very, very busy over the coronation period,” Jennie reflected, before adding, “But it's still a shame that he won't be given this opportunity to see his grandchildren, because that might have been a very, very lovely treat for him."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, she suggested it was a positive step that the Duke of Sussex accepted his invitation and that perhaps Prince Harry’s “compromise” was the “best” option.

Jennie explained, “Now that we know that he's coming, I'm very glad that he is coming to what is probably the most important day in his father's life - it would have been churlish not to do so. I think this was always the best compromise, particularly given that Archie's fourth birthday, that he should come and Meghan should not."

King Charles’ coronation day is Prince Archie’s birthday, making Prince Harry’s attendance a little bittersweet as he’ll miss it and also in light of Jennie’s comments it’s perhaps likely King Charles will also be sad to miss the “treat” of seeing his grandson around this time.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

Since Prince Harry and Meghan settled in the US it’s understood that King Charles has only seen Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet once - when they returned to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee last year. This was also the first time His Majesty had ever met his granddaughter and reports claimed it was an “emotional” moment for him.

He might have hoped to reunite in May but Prince Harry’s “compromise” means that King Charles will have to wait until another time to get this “treat”. It’s not known when this could be but with possible summer breaks and Christmas, many fans might be hoping the Sussexes fly back to the UK soon.