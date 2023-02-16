The moment when we could see Meghan Markle wear not one but two crowns this year

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fans could see Meghan Markle wear two crowns in 2023 if she upholds royal tradition, having not worn a tiara since her wedding.

The Duchess of Sussex might make an appearance at the King’s coronation in May and if she does it could be a special moment for tiara enthusiasts.

Meghan Markle could potentially end up wearing two crowns for the first time since she wore her first tiara at her royal wedding.

In recent weeks more King Charles’ coronation details have been revealed, including Queen Camilla’s coronation crown and plans for a coronation concert over the UK bank holiday weekend. However, one aspect that so far remains unconfirmed is whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be at the ceremony. The late Queen’s coronation was attended by the immediate and extended Royal Family. Though reports have suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan are “cautious” that the coronation atmosphere for His Majesty could be “toxic”.

There are now just a few months before King Charles’ coronation day and if the Sussexes attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, it could give us the opportunity to see Meghan Markle wear two crowns this year.

(Image credit: JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images)

On the day she and Prince Harry tied the knot at Windsor Castle in 2018, Meghan wore one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras. This was her first and last time wearing one so far, but pictures from the late Queen’s coronation show plenty of royals wearing crowns or tiaras then.

Crowns or tiaras are typically only worn for major State occasions and a coronation is the pinnacle of this. As the wife of Prince Harry, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, Meghan Markle might be expected to wear a tiara for the coronation, as other royals have done before.

(Image credit: Bettmann via Getty)

Fans could even potentially see Meghan Markle wear two crowns if she’s at the coronation. Peers of the realm all have coronets with specific designs assigned to their rank, including Duke, Earl and Marquess.

Royals also have coronets and the Royal Family website (opens in new tab) previously confirmed that Meghan’s is “composed of two crosses patée, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves”. They added that hers was the coronet “laid down by a Royal Warrant of 1917 for the sons and daughters of the Heir Apparent”.

(Image credit: Photo by -/CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD/AFP via Getty Images)

It even appears on Meghan’s Coat of Arms, though now King Charles is monarch and not the heir to the throne, she is likely to have the coronet laid down for the sons and daughters of the Sovereign. This design features fleurs-de-lys and crosses patée but no strawberry leaves.

Coronets are traditionally worn at coronations by everyone entitled to them, but it’s only when a specific point in the ceremony is reached that they are put on. According to Encyclopedia Britannica (opens in new tab) when St Edward’s Crown is placed on the head of a King the coronets will be worn and if there’s a Queen Consort, the peeresses of the realm wait until she’s crowned before doing so.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The peers and peeresses at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation can be seen wearing their coronets. Given this is a long-standing tradition it’s likely King Charles will keep this in May. If he does and Meghan attends, she might not only wear a tiara but a coronet too. The same could also be expected for Kate Middleton, who is also a daughter-in-law to the King, but until May 6 fans will just have to wait and see whether Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation.